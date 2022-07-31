Pumpkins After Dark Is Returning To The GTA With A Jack O'Lantern Rock Band & More
Tickets for the walk-thru event are already on sale!
Is that the smell of fall in the air? One of the GTA's giant autumn events has announced that it is returning this year, and you can get lost in a pumpkin wonderland.
Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor Halloween attraction that's taking place at Country Heritage Park in Milton from September 23 to October 30, 2022. The dazzling event features pumpkin-filled trails and sculptures, and there will be new features this season.
Last year, the event operated as a drive-thru, but this fall, you'll be able to explore the glowing trails on foot. Over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins will light up the night, and you can see unique sculptures, photo ops, and more.
There will be a brand new giant pumpkin spider that you can walk under and enter the web. You'll also find a new haunted ticket booth and merry-go-round at the carnival horrors display.
Get groovy to the jack o'lantern rock band, and look up to see some new space explorers that have joined the fun. Some other displays debuting this year are a Hawaiian luau scene featuring a fire spinner, Snow White, and Halloween classics. Eighty percent of the display content is new, so you can except a totally different experience.
According to the organizers, this year's show is the largest to date and boasts over 50 different attractions along with snacks and live music. Tickets are available online for $21.95 per adult and are already selling fast.
From live pumpkin demonstrations to sweet treats, this is one spot to add to your fall bucket list.
Pumpkins After Dark
Price: $21.95 per adult
When: September 23 to October 30, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stroll through a pumpkin wonderland at this spooktacular event.
