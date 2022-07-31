NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

halloween events toronto

Pumpkins After Dark Is Returning To The GTA With A Jack O'Lantern Rock Band & More

Tickets for the walk-thru event are already on sale!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Pumpkins After Dark in Milton, Ontario.

Pumpkins After Dark in Milton, Ontario.

@pumpkinsafterdark | Instagram

Is that the smell of fall in the air? One of the GTA's giant autumn events has announced that it is returning this year, and you can get lost in a pumpkin wonderland.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor Halloween attraction that's taking place at Country Heritage Park in Milton from September 23 to October 30, 2022. The dazzling event features pumpkin-filled trails and sculptures, and there will be new features this season.

Last year, the event operated as a drive-thru, but this fall, you'll be able to explore the glowing trails on foot. Over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins will light up the night, and you can see unique sculptures, photo ops, and more.

There will be a brand new giant pumpkin spider that you can walk under and enter the web. You'll also find a new haunted ticket booth and merry-go-round at the carnival horrors display.

Get groovy to the jack o'lantern rock band, and look up to see some new space explorers that have joined the fun. Some other displays debuting this year are a Hawaiian luau scene featuring a fire spinner, Snow White, and Halloween classics. Eighty percent of the display content is new, so you can except a totally different experience.

According to the organizers, this year's show is the largest to date and boasts over 50 different attractions along with snacks and live music. Tickets are available online for $21.95 per adult and are already selling fast.

From live pumpkin demonstrations to sweet treats, this is one spot to add to your fall bucket list.

Pumpkins After Dark

Price: $21.95 per adult

When: September 23 to October 30, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stroll through a pumpkin wonderland at this spooktacular event.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...