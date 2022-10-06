Tim Hortons Has A New Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Bucket & It Comes Filled With Timbits
Just in time for spooky season! 👀🎃
Tim Hortons has a new trick-or-treat bucket for Halloween that you can get filled to the brim with Timbits!
It's the season for ghost tours, haunted houses, pumpkin picking, haunted mazes and all things spooky as we count down the days to Halloween and even Tim Hortons is getting in the spirit.
The national coffee chain has revealed that a brand new Timbits Trick-or-Treat Bucket is now available at participating Tims locations in Canada for a limited time while supplies last.
There are two ways that you can get the limited-edition Timbits Trick-or-Treat Bucket.
You can buy it and get it filled with your choice of 31 Timbits for $9.99 or you can buy it without Timbits for $3.99.
While you might think this is just for kids, Tims said that the Timbits Trick-or-Treat Bucket is actually for people of all ages to get into the Halloween spirit.
Or, you can just get it if you want to enjoy a whole lot of Timbits!
What types of Timbits does Tim Hortons have?
Tim Hortons has quite a few Timbits flavours, including classics like Chocolate Glazed, Birthday Cake, Old Fashioned Plain, Old Fashioned Glazed, Honey Dip and Sour Cream Glazed.
Also, there are so many Timbits flavours that are no longer on the menu such as Apple Fritter, Banana Cream Filled, Chocolate Peanut Crunch, Churro, Lemon Cake, Old Fashioned Cinnamon, Sour Cream Chocolate and Spiced Apple Filled!
What is the most popular Timbits flavour?
At the end of 2021, Tim Hortons revealed what the most popular Timbits of the year were and Chocolate Glazed came out on top as the one that was ordered the most.
Birthday Cake was the second most popular followed by Honey Dip, Old Fashioned Plain and Sour Cream Glazed.