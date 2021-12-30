Trending Tags

Tim Hortons' Most Popular Timbits Were Just Revealed & Canada Has A Fave Timbieb Too

Plus, a look at Timbits from around the world.

@gudeventures | Instagram, Christopher Babcock | Dreamstime.com

Timbits are basically a Canadian food group, and when it comes to flavours, there are some that stand out from the rest.

Tim Hortons celebrated the 45th anniversary of these beloved treats on December 30 by revealing the most popular Timbits across Canada in 2021.

According to the press release, the good old Chocolate Glazed was by far the most loved Timbit of 2021, followed by Birthday Cake, Honey Dip, Old Fashioned Plain, and lastly, Sour Cream Glazed.

Of course, no one can forget the new Timbiebs which launched in collaboration with Justin Bieber this past November. It looks like Canadians found the Chocolate White Fudge flavour very "yummy," because it was the most popular Timbieb of 2021.

The press release also listed some unique Timbits from the past as well as from around the world, and the flavours are unreal.

Canada has seen flavours like Banana Cream Filled, Cinnamon French Toast, and Churro, while other countries have indulged in Pistachio, Matcha, and Salted Egg Yolk Timbits.

With any luck, some of these Timbit flavours will return in the future!

