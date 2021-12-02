Trending Tags

This TikToker Ordered A ‘Stanley Cup’ From Tim Hortons & He Says It’s 10/10 (VIDEO)

"A Stanley Cup and a Wayne Gretzky, please!" 🇨🇦

_benoit | TikTok

Stanley Cup — anyone? This Canadian TikToker keeps ordering off-menu items at Tim Hortons and apparently this one gets full marks.

While most of us have customized our Timmies order at some point, other customers clearly expect more than just a classic double-double.

TikTok user _benoit has shared many videos of his wild combos from the Canadian coffee giant and this one combines donuts, Timbits and caffeine. Yum!

@_benoit

Reply to @jalengreen_0 Gotta try the Stanley cup #stanleycup #icedcapp #tims #canadian #fyp

In the clip, he can be seen entering the Tim Hortons drive-thru and asking for a “Stanley Cup,” to which the employee responds, “Of course you can!”

According to TikTok, the Timmies version of a Stanley Cup includes two open-hole donuts around the straw of a medium iced capp, with a Timbit on the top.

While he describes it as a “secret menu item,” it’s worth noting that some locations may be unable to make this order and many employees may not have even heard of it. It's a pretty unique customization, after all!

It seems coffee fans are pretty intrigued by the unofficial menu item, as the original video and a repost have been viewed almost 1.5 million times collectively.

@thegatesideguy

Saw a video like this on TikTok. Had to try it! @timhortons #stanleycup #fyp #VideoSnapChallenge #secretmenu


It’s been ordered by a number of creators on the platform and for the most part, the drink-donut combo has pretty good reviews.

TikToker _benoit describes it as a “10 out of 10,” while thegatesideguy says the Stanley Cup is “really good” and urged Canadians to try it ASAP.

It’s not the only super sugary off-menu item you can order at Tim Hortons.

TikTokers have also been asking for the “Wayne Gretzky,” which comes with nine sugars and nine creams and honours the former NHL superstar who used to play in a number 99 jersey. Eek!

In an interview with Narcity earlier this year, an employee revealed that if you want to order a “secret menu” item from your local Timmies, you should be specific about what you want rather than using nicknames. For example, it’s way simpler for staff if you ask for a “9x9,” rather than a “Wayne Gretzky.”

The more you know, eh?

