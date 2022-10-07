McDonald's Canada Is Bringing Back A Nostalgic Treat & Your Happy Meal Will Get An Upgrade
A spooky surprise is in store this Halloween. 🎃
A nostalgic item is making a big return to McDonald's Canada and it may just make you feel like a kid again.
After the nostalgia-focused Adult Happy Meal that came out earlier this month, McDonald's Canada is reviving its adorable Boo Bucket that you might remember from your childhood.
What are Boo Buckets?
This item, which was a mainstay of childhoods across the country, is actually spooky Halloween packaging for the classic Happy Meal.
This means instead of the red box, you'll be able to find your Happy Meal within the buckets, with names like McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin.
These cute buckets originated around 1986, with some of the characters on the buckets having last appeared all the way back in 1993.
And, apart from carrying your Happy Meal, they're great for trick or treating or several other uses around the house!
Are McDonad's Boo Buckets coming to Canada?
In an statement to Narcity, McDonald's Canada confirmed the buckets will be returning to Canada for only a few days – October 28 to 31– so you better be well prepared for when it hits your local golden arches.
To celebrate, McDonald's Canada is even having a contest with some cool prizes up for grabs, including four Boo Buckets, a $100 McDonald's gift card and a limited-edition instant film camera.
When did McDonald's stop giving out Boo Buckets?
In general, we haven't seen the boo buckets in any form since 2016 according to AllRecipes.
That means we've been woefully un-bucketed for nearly six years. Moreover, the most recent buckets had movie tie-ins, so they didn't have the classic look of the McDonald's ones which are returning this year.
Mickey D's sure is packing the nostalgia lately isn't it? Almost makes up for the adult happy meal not making it to Canada.
If you're planning to head out to get anything else from your local McDonald's, just make sure you don't do anything that could make the staff hate you!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.