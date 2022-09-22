Bath & Body Works Canada Jobs Are Available For The Holidays & You Can Get A Big Discount
Employees also get free products to try before they officially launch in stores. 👀
Get your resume ready because Bath & Body Works Canada jobs for the holiday season are now open and you can get a big discount on products!
Bath & Body Works Canada is looking to hire people to work in-store as seasonal sales associates for the holidays and positions are available at locations all over the country.
Hiring is currently underway at stores in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax, St. John's and even more places in Canada.
In the part-time seasonal sales associate job, you'll be the face of Bath & Body Works and understand customers' needs, help them find the best products and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
You will also be tasked with delivering an extraordinary in-store shopping experience, making product recommendations, replenishing products to keep the store full and assisting with changing product placements and window displays.
Anyone who applies needs to have demonstrated sales and customer service results in a fast-paced environment, availability for varied weekly shifts, effective communication skills and the ability to adapt quickly.
The perks of the job include free products to try before they launch in stores and a 40% off merchandise discount!
There is also the potential for the Seasonal Sales Associates to get longer-term positions after the holiday season is over.
No salary is listed for this part-time position with Bath & Body Works Canada but it's possible that the pay could be around minimum wage.
Minimum wage varies between provinces and territories, with some as low as $11.81 an hour while others are as high as $16 an hour.
