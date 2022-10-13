Bath & Body Works Canada's Sale Is Offering Free 3-Wick Candles & You Can Shop Holiday Scents
This three-wick candle deal is only available for a limited time! 🔥
Get ready! Bath & Body Works Canada is having a sale on three-wick candles and you can shop for new holiday scents.
If you're a lover of three-wick candles or are looking to get an early start on buying gifts for family and friends, there is a buy one, get one free deal happening for a limited time both in-store and online with Bath & Body Works Canada.
What is the Bath & Body Works Canada sale?
The Bath & Body Works Canada sale is happening in-store and online from October 13 until October 17 at 5:59 a.m. ET.
You can get the buy one, get one free deal on three-wick candles while supplies last and no coupon is required in-store or online.
If you're shopping online, you just have to add two regular-priced candles to your bag and the promotion will automatically be applied during checkout.
While the second candle will be free, shipping and handling costs still apply to it.
Also, the free candle will be the one that's the lowest-priced at checkout.
Typically, three-wick candles from Bath & Body Works Canada are $26.95 so with the buy one, get one free deal you could save almost $30!
What are Bath & Body Works Canada candles?
Bath & Body Works has a wide variety of single-wick and three-wick candles.
With the buy one, get one free sale on three-wicks, you can shop new holiday scents like Fresh Balsam, Frosted Cranberry, Marshmallow Fireside, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Sugared Snickerdoodle and Spiced Apple Toddy.
Fall scents are available as well and those include Fall in Bloom, Leaves, Sweater Weather, Pumpkin Clove, Mahogany Apple, Pumpkin Bonfire, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and more.
If you're not into holiday or fall candles, you can get other scents like Peach Bellini, Sugared Lemon Zest and Gingham.
Can you buy Bath & Body Works online in Canada?
Bath & Body Works Canada's online store officially launched in September 2021 which allowed Canadians to buy moisturizers, hand soaps, sanitizers, air fresheners and candles online.
All prices on the site are in Canadian dollars so purchases won't cost more like they would when shopping with the American site because of currency conversion.
Also, the Canadian site allows for faster shipping and there are no duty fees to pay!