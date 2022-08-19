Manitoba Is Increasing Its Minimum Wage & It'll No Longer Be The Lowest In Canada
These new increments will put it on par with other provinces across the country. 🙌
The minimum wage in Canada can be a tricky thing, with different provinces having their own rules, regulations and amounts.
Well, Manitobans have some good news to look forward to — the government just announced a plan to increase the minimum wage there.
At the moment, the minimum wage in Manitoba is just $11.95. That makes it one of the lowest in the country, after Saskatchewan's minimum of $11.85.
But even Saskatchwan had announced a plan to increase the minimum wage to $13 this October, which would have made Manitoba the province with the lowest minimum wage.
Well, not anymore.
The Manitoba government is now planning to increase the hourly rate to $13.50, come October 1.
But that's not all. The province has also planned a further increase of 65 cents in April 2023, bringing it to a total of $14.15.
And finally, the next expected adjustment is in October 1, 2023. This will make the minimum wage in Manitoba $15.
That increment will put it on par with the minimum wages in provinces and territories across the country.
At the moment, B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northern Territories have minimum wages that are $15 or higher.
Of these, Nunavut has the highest hourly rate at $16.
Some other provinces have similar plans to increase the minimum wage in the months to come.
The Manitoba government has said that it's also consulting with small businesses about how this change will affect them, and will look at support programs to ease the pressure of the higher payroll.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.