7 Big Companies That Are Hiring In Canada This Fall & All Have Great Benefits
From retail to the corporate sector, there's a lot to watch out for.
Thinking about snagging yourself a new job this fall? Well, you're in luck because there are loads of companies hiring in Canada right now and some don't require extensive experience at all.
In fact, some of Canada's biggest companies are hiring for a bunch of different positions. And to make things even better, every single one of these jobs offers plenty of great benefits.
So, if you've been looking for a different gig or just curious to see what's out there, check these out.
From retail to food services to warehouse work, there's something for everyone.
Amazon
If you're a full-time employee at Amazon, you can opt into their group retirement plan and also enjoy extended benefits such as dental, vision and extended medical.
Along with that, you get federal holidays off, an employee discount and maternity and parental leave if you get yourself a little one. Not too shabby!
Salary: Varies
Company: Amazon
Who Should Apply: This massive worldwide company is always looking for workers, whether it is in their warehouses or part of their delivery and online infrastructure.
McDonald's Canada
Full-time workers at the golden arches can get full extended medical benefits which include dental, extended health, disability and life insurance.
The company also has a program where it will provide workers with the opportunity for advanced placement in a business diploma or degree programs, across Canada.
And with the company's many, many job openings, it could be a good place to slide the resume into.
Salary: Varies
Company: McDonald's
Who Should Apply: This is great for anyone looking for job flexibility as well as some surprising benefits.
Indigo
The national bookseller is hiring for over 200 positions right now in its stores, head office, distribution and supply workforces.
And they give you more than just a discount on the latest summer read! Employees of Indigo get extended health and dental plan as well as the chance to buy into a life insurance plan. They will also match contributions to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan.
Salary: Varies
Company: Indigo Canada
Who Should Apply: A dream for anyone who likes spending time around books!
Costco Canada
There are hundreds of openings at Costcos across the country and the wholesale retailer has some extensive worker benefits with all premiums paid for
If you work at Costco, you're eligible for extended healthcare, dental, retirement, disability, life insurance and an employee and family assistance program. You can also elect to cover your spouse or your children with the benefits.
Salary: Varies
Company: Costco
Who Should Apply: There are openings across sectors, from cake decorators to pharmacists! Take your pick.
Bank of Montreal
If working with money is more your bag, BMO is hiring workers for a variety of roles in all of its sectors.
The national bank offers benefits like extended health and wellness, vacation time as well as maternity/paternity leave. If you're looking to grow your professional skills, they also have development programs for their employees.
Of course, they also have chances for a pension and employee share ownership -- getting you some actual stock in the company.
Salary: Varies
Company: Bank of Montreal
Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a job in finance, marketing, human resources and procurement, among others.
Best Buy
Best Buy is currently hiring for nearly 300 jobs right now for both full-time and part-time workers.
Not only do you get to hang out with the latest gadgets, but workers get an employee discount. Plus, the benefits package is something you can shake a stick at.
There's a 100% company-matched pension plan, health coverage, and RRSP and TFSA programs.
Best Buy or Best Place To Work? You decide.
Salary: Varies
Company: Best Buy
Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a career in retail - and prefer wearing blue!
Nordstrom
The luxury department store is hiring and they're not just looking for retail workers, but those in food service and more.
Their benefit package comes with an employee discount (so you can get that Gucci belt for cheaper) as well as medical coverage and a company-matched retirement plan.
Salary: Varies
Company: Nordstrom
Who Should Apply: For the fashion lovers out there, there are openings at Nordstrom stores across Canada.
