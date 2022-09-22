Canada Has Almost 1 Million Job Vacancies & These Provinces Want Workers
It's a worker's job market!
There's a huge number of job vacancies in Canada, but that isn't to say that demand for workers is equal across all provinces.
According to Statistics Canada, there were nearly 1 million — 997,000 to be exact — open jobs in the country during the second quarter of 2022.
This is an increase of 4.6% since the year's first quarter, which translates to about 45,000 additional new job openings.
While there are more positions available across the country as a whole, the increases seemed to be concentrated in six main provinces.
Ontario had the most openings with 379,700, a 6.6% increase since the previous quarter.
Next up was Quebec with 248,100 openings, a hike of 2.4% in the previous quarter.
Next came B.C. which had around 163,600 total job postings in total, a number that has grown by 5.6%.
Alberta saw an increase of 4.4%, bringing its vacancies to 100,900.
Manitoba saw job openings go up by 5.2% creating a total of 29,300 jobs in total, while Nova Scotia was next in line with a 6% increase in vacant jobs, leaving it with 22,400 openings.
The only province that saw a sizeable decrease in its amount of job openings was New Brunswick, with a drop of 6.1%, giving it just 15,200 job openings.
As for the rest of Canada, the report states little has changed from 2022's first quarter.
The industries with the most vacancies include health care, with there being around 136,000 openings in that sector. It's a 28.8% rise on a year-over-year basis.
The accommodation and food service industry also rose in the second quarter, with around 149,000 vacancies nationwide.
There was also a "record high" number of vacancies in professional, scientific and technical services sectors.
And filling all these jobs may have been problematic too, as there was an average of 1.1 unemployed people for every job opening in Canada.
But even that is not even across the provinces.
Newfoundland had about 3.3 people for every job opening, while B.C. and Quebec only had 0.8, making it harder for the latter two to fill positions.
