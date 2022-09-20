Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Jobs In BC & Some Pay Over $100K
Time for a career change?
There's so many Government of Canada jobs hiring in B.C. right now, so if you're looking to land a new gig then get out the resume.
The best part is that some of these Government jobs in B.C. are offering up salaries of $100,000 or more. There's also a variety of job openings too, so you'll probably be able to find one that suits your career path.
If that sounds like a dream to you, then get applying to one of these government jobs!
Senior Environmental Specialist - Anticipatory
Salary: $89,861 to $106,933 a year
Location: Vancouver and Victoria
Who Should Apply: Someone who has an education in science, and experience in environmental management. This position will be managing projects for Public Services and Procurement Canada, Environmental Services and Contaminated Sites Management.
Psychologist
Salary: $85,917 to $100,165 a year
Location: Multiple locations throughout B.C.
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a master's degree in psychology and wants to work for the Correctional Service of Canada. The job posting said that this role will "be called on to address the mental health needs of offenders and services related to their reintegration into society."
Cook, Chief Cook
Salary: $59,436 to $63,348 a year
Location: Victoria, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to work for the Canadian Coast Guard, and has experience as a cook or chef. This position will be helping cook on ships, so make sure you don't get seasick before applying!
Regional Real Property Manager, Technical Services
Salary: 119,286 to $139,443 a year
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: Anyone applying for this role should have a degree relevant to engineering and be a certified engineer in Canada. Real Property Services coordinates "the accommodation needs of approximately 99 federal departments and agencies, while providing strategic advice on topics such as office accommodation, architecture, engineering, real estate and asset and facility management."
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $54,878 to $61,379 a year
Location: Victoria
Who Should Apply: Someone who has experience in administration and human resources, and is looking to land a job with the government. This position is with Natural Resources Canada.