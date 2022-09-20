NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
canada jobs

Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Jobs In BC & Some Pay Over $100K

Time for a career change?

Western Canada Editor
Government of Canada building. Right: Vancouver, B.C.

Government of Canada building. Right: Vancouver, B.C.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime, Ann Badjura | Dreamstime

There's so many Government of Canada jobs hiring in B.C. right now, so if you're looking to land a new gig then get out the resume.

The best part is that some of these Government jobs in B.C. are offering up salaries of $100,000 or more. There's also a variety of job openings too, so you'll probably be able to find one that suits your career path.

If that sounds like a dream to you, then get applying to one of these government jobs!

Senior Environmental Specialist - Anticipatory

Salary: $89,861 to $106,933 a year

Location: Vancouver and Victoria

Who Should Apply: Someone who has an education in science, and experience in environmental management. This position will be managing projects for Public Services and Procurement Canada, Environmental Services and Contaminated Sites Management.

Apply Here

Psychologist

Salary: $85,917 to $100,165 a year

Location: Multiple locations throughout B.C.

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a master's degree in psychology and wants to work for the Correctional Service of Canada. The job posting said that this role will "be called on to address the mental health needs of offenders and services related to their reintegration into society."

Apply Here

Cook, Chief Cook

Salary: $59,436 to $63,348 a year

Location: Victoria, B.C.

Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to work for the Canadian Coast Guard, and has experience as a cook or chef. This position will be helping cook on ships, so make sure you don't get seasick before applying!

Apply Here

Regional Real Property Manager, Technical Services

Salary: 119,286 to $139,443 a year

Location: Vancouver

Who Should Apply: Anyone applying for this role should have a degree relevant to engineering and be a certified engineer in Canada. Real Property Services coordinates "the accommodation needs of approximately 99 federal departments and agencies, while providing strategic advice on topics such as office accommodation, architecture, engineering, real estate and asset and facility management."

Apply Here

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $54,878 to $61,379 a year

Location: Victoria

Who Should Apply: Someone who has experience in administration and human resources, and is looking to land a job with the government. This position is with Natural Resources Canada.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...