6 Government Of Canada Jobs Hiring In BC Right Now & They Pay Over A $100K
One of them pays up to $266K per year! 💸
If you've been looking for a brand new career that pays super well, some of these Government of Canada jobs hiring in B.C. might just catch your eye.
These specific gigs pay a pretty penny, which will allow you to make an annual salary of over $100,000 per year, and even up to $266,000 for one.
Some of these jobs are based in multiple locations throughout B.C., which is great news if you ever planning on moving around the province too.
Here are six high-paying government jobs that you can apply for in B.C., right now.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector
Salary: $112,197 to $131,596 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig can be based out of many different locations across B.C., and it will require you to look after all things to do with aircraft safety, for Transport Canada.
This includes safety around things like pilot flight testing, air navigation, airspace reviews and flight training unit certifications.
A diploma, previous work experience and proven time as a pilot is required.
Senior Director
Salary: $213,800 to $266,800 per year
Who Should Apply: The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada is looking for a senior director to lead its Non-Financial Risk (NFR) supervision group.
They are hiring for this job in Vancouver and proven previous work experience is required.
Senior Marine Safety Inspector
Salary: $100,209 to $116,802 per year
Who Should Apply: The Government of Canada is looking for a senior marine safety inspector to inspect ships regularly and keep tabs on all things safety.
This job is hiring in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert or Victoria.
Previous work experience, a secondary school diploma and a Canadian certificate of competency as a second-class engineer is required.
Senior Engineer
Salary: $104,135 to $121,451 per year
Who Should Apply: Indigenous Services Canada is looking for a senior engineer to help with community infrastructure.
A post-secondary degree in civil engineering or environmental engineering, as well as, some recent experience in planning, designing, and implementing engineering projects, is required.
Helicopter Pilot
Salary: $109,592 to $121,322 per year
Who Should Apply: This job is based out of Prince Rupert, B.C. and they are looking for someone who has a valid Canadian Commercial Pilot License and a Restricted Radio Telephone Operator Certificate, to fly helicopters for Transport Canada.
2,000 hours of pilot-in-command helicopter experience, as well as, 3,000 hours of turbine helicopter experience is required.
Director, Model Risk Division
Salary: $147,900 to $184,700 per year
Who Should Apply: The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada is looking for a director to lead a team of specialists and control risk measurement, as well as analytics.
A degree and relevant work experience are required.