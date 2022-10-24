6 Remote Vancouver Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K To Work From Home
You can work from bed!
If you've ever dreamed of rolling out of bed, opening up your laptop and being ready to go to work in a second, you could make it a reality.
There are a ton of remote Vancouver jobs that will allow you to do this and make some serious cash in the process.
Whether you're looking for a new gig or are just browsing for a friend, here are a few high-paying remote jobs to apply for.
Don't forget to touch up that resume!
Senior Software Engineer
Salary: $130,000 per year.
Who Should Apply: VinAudit.com Inc. is looking for someone to help turn their data into money. If you have previous experience developing software, this job might be something you'll be interested in.
The full-time remote gig requires a bachelor's degree and at least three years of software development experience.
Director, Digital Product Modernization
Salary: $166,819–$177,151 per year.
Who Should Apply: Central 1 Credit Union is looking for a natural-born leader to direct different departments regarding product development.
You will also get to oversee major tasks for the company as well as dissolve any issues.
The gig requires someone that has at least 10 years of previous work experience.
Solutions Architect
Salary: $109,000–$160,000 per year
Who Should Apply: Central 1 Credit Union is also looking for a solutions architect to help design architectural road maps and applications.
A computer science or engineering degree and at least 10 years of previous work experience are required to land this high-paying remote job.
Staff Software Developer
Salary: Up to $200,000 per year.
Who Should Apply: This remote software development gig will pay a hefty salary. In this role, you will get to help the company grow by building, releasing and maintaining software.
Multiple year of previous work experience in a similar field, with proven skills, is required.
Senior Superintendent
Salary: $120,000–$180,000 per year.
Who Should Apply: Peak Construction Group is looking for a superintendent to manage company projects and activities while providing expert advice.
At least 10 years of previous work experience in a construction-related job is needed to land this role.
Zuora Architect
Salary: $150,000–$200,000 per year.
Who Should Apply: Zuora is a subscription monetization services provider that is looking for someone to help with subscription billing and integration of platforms.