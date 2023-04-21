Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Sale That Offers Free Candles & You Can Shop New Scents
Time to stock up on three-wick candles? 👀
Bath & Body Works is having a sale in Canada that offers free candles and there are new scents available for spring and summer.
With the deal, you can get free three-wick candles and single-wick candles when shopping both in-store and online for a limited time.
This buy one, get one free candle sale is also a mix-and-match promo which means you don't just have to buy all three wicks or all single wicks to get free candles.
If you're shopping at a Bath & Body Works Canada store, you don't need to have a coupon to get the deal.
You just have to bring the candles that you want to the counter and the discount will be applied during checkout.
You get the buy one, get one free deal when shopping with the Bath & Body Works Canada online store once you add two regular-priced candles to your shopping bag.
Discounts will be automatically applied during checkout but shipping and handling fees can still apply to the free items.
The regular price for three-wick candles is $27.50 and the regular price for single-wick candles is $14.95 or $17.95, depending on if you get the mason jar or signature jar.
If you're interested in this deal, there are more than 50 scents currently available to shop both in-store and online.
Some of the new candles at Bath & Body Works include Gingham Gorgeous, Fresh Amalfi Lemon, Santorini Coast, Palo Santo Vanilla, Salted Grapefruit Shore, Bronzed Sunset, Fresh Mint and Tea Tree, Capri Waves and Riviera Petals.
There are other classic fragrances like Champagne Toast, Strawberry Pound Cake, Vanilla Bean, Paradise Cove, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Lakeside Morning, Peach Bellini, Fiji White Sands, Palo Santo and more.
This Bath & Body Works Canada sale is happening in-store and online until April 24, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET, while supplies last.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.