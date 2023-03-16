Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Candle Sale & You Can Get Three Wicks For Half Off
You can shop new candle scents!
Bath & Body Works is having a sale event that's offering three-wick candles for half off and there's also free shipping for online orders!
This sale is happening at Bath & Body Works Canada locations across the country and through the online store for a limited time only.
Typically, three-wick candles cost $27.50 but with the promo that's going on right now, you can get them for $13.95 which saves you $13.55.
If you're shopping at stores in Canada, no coupon is required to get the deal.
You just have to bring the three-wick candles that you want to buy to the counter and the discount will be applied.
If you're shopping online, you need to add the candles to your shopping bag and then when you're checking out, the discount will automatically be applied to your order.
There is a limit of 18 three-wick candles with this sale and what scents are available for purchase could vary by store and online.
You have until 5:59 a.m. ET on March 20, 2023, to get the half-off three-wick candles deal.
Bath & Body Works Canada also has a free shipping offer that's happening at the same time as the candle sale.
To get free shipping to anywhere in Canada when shopping online, you have to enter the promo code READY4SPRING at the checkout on orders that are at least $75.
That purchase amount is based on the merchandise subtotal after all of the discounts you're using are applied to the order.
You can get free shipping using the promo code until 5:59 a.m. ET on March 20, 2023.
There are new scents that you can shop with this deal including Coco Paradise, Watermelon & Wild Mint, Ebony Sands, Blue Bungalow, Starfruit & Mandarin and more.
The three-wick candles are also available in classic fragrances like Champagne Toast, Cactus Blossom, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Sheets, Peach Bellini, Strawberry Pound Cake, Sugared Lemon Zest, Lakeside Morning, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla and Palo Santo.
