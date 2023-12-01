Bath & Body Works Canada's Candle Day Sale Is Here & You Can Save On New Festive Scents
Candle Day is actually more than one day!
Attention shoppers! Bath & Body Works is bringing back the annual Candle Day sale in Canada and you can shop for new festive scents.
With this year's Candle Day, big discounts are available on three-wick candles so you can save a lot of money — especially if you missed out on Black Friday deals.
If you're looking to get money off right now, the sale is happening both in-store at locations across Canada and online.
Plus, Candle Day isn't just one day so you shop the sale all weekend!
For Bath & Body Works Candle Day in 2023, all three-wick candles are discounted to $11.95 which is $15.55 off the regular price of $27.50 — more than 50% off!
You can get savings on three-wick candles from Friday, December 1, 2023, at 6 a.m. ET to Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
If you're shopping in-store at Bath & Body Works locations in Canada, you just need to bring the candles you want to the checkout counter.
No coupon is required to get the deal at stores.
If you're shopping with the Canadian online store, you have to add three-wick candles to your shopping bag.
Then, at checkout, you have the enter the Bath & Body Works promo code "CANDLEDAY" to get your items at the discounted price.
You should know that there is a limit of 24 candles which means you can't buy more than that.
Bath & Body Works has put out a bunch of three-wick candles with the "most festive scents" that are new for Candle Day in 2023.
That includes Merry Mimosa, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla, Caramel Drizzle, and Cranberry Pear Bellini.
Also, you can get new Candle Day scents like Strawberry Snowflakes, Lavender Marshmallow, The Perfect Winter, Vanilla Balsam, and more.
There are new three-wick candles that are not just holiday-themed but also pretty unique, including Top Shelf Elf (orange and muddled raspberries with a cherry on top), Candy Cane Colada (peppermint schnapps, coconut milk and pineapple juice garnished with a candy cane), and Clausmopolitan (sweet black cherries, fizzy seltzer water and cane sugar).
Also, you can save money on classic Bath & Body Works holiday scents that will turn your home into a winter wonderland including Fresh Balsam, Tree Farm, Frosted Cranberry, Merry Cookie, Winter Candy Apple, and Hot Cocoa & Cream three-wick candles.
Happy shopping!
