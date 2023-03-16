UNIQLO Is Opening Its First Ottawa Store This Spring & Here's What We Know
Get ready to shop! 🛍️
Calling all shoppers! UNIQLO is officially opening its first location in Ottawa and you'll be able to visit so soon.
The global Japanese retailer is slated to open at the CF Rideau Centre in June 2023. This is the brand's first new store opening in Canada this year and the very first location to open in Ottawa.
Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the store will feature UNIQLO's "iconic" LifeWear products for men, women, and children.
UNIQLO's LifeWear clothing is "designed to make everyone's life better" and offers a variety of everyday outfits such as jeans, jackets, and more.
"We are proud of our strong connection to Canada," Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO, UNIQLO North America said in a press release.
"Opening in the nation's capital marks an important milestone in UNIQLO's progress; it will allow us to strengthen our relationship with Canadian shoppers and introduce LifeWear to new guests – that clothing is made for everyone every day."
The brand currently has 16 stores in Canada and plans to open 200 new locations in North America by 2027.
Not only can you shop in-store at the upcoming Ottawa location, you can also purchase items online and pick them up at the store. Pants priced at $20 or more (excluding athletic wear and sweatpants) are eligible for UNIQLO's free hemming service.
The store is looking for employees and will be hosting several job fairs in Ottawa ahead of the opening. You can find out more on the career page.
Keep your eyes peeled for the opening date!