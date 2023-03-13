Primark Just Announced Its Opening Date Near Niagara Falls & Here's When You Can Shop
The popular fashion retailer is known for its affordable prices. 🛍️
Primark just announced the opening date for its location near Niagara Falls and you can shop so soon. The popular UK-based fashion retailer is known for its affordable prices and it's just a short trip across the border.
The new store is opening on April 20, 2023, at Walden Galleria in Buffalo, New York, just over half an hour from Niagara Falls. You can explore over 34,000 square feet of clothing, beauty products, everyday essentials, houseware and more.
"Primark will bring a completely new shopping experience to this area of New York and we are confident that the shoppers at Walden Galleria will be delighted by our unique ability to offer quality fashion and accessories at prices that will please even the most cost-conscious consumer," Kevin Tulip, President of Primark U.S., said in a press release.
The brand will be inciting a "Primania" on opening weekend with entertainment and family-friendly activities.
On opening day, the first Primark customers can look forward to free giveaways and there will be a food truck serving complimentary meals on Saturday.
From Thursday to Saturday, the store is hosting a "Grand Opening Tailgate," complete with games, giveaways and a celebrity host.
The Buffalo location is Primark's 420th store globally and the 17th (of 60 stores) slated to open in the US by 2026. There's no news of any locations coming to Canada just yet, but those living close to Buffalo can soon shop Primark's affordable styles at the upcoming Walden Galleria location. Don't forget your passport!
Primark
When: Opening April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Address: 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY
Why You Need To Go: This UK-based fashion retailer is opening near Ontario and you can shop for tons of low-priced items.
