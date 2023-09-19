Amazon Is Offering Early Holiday Deals In Canada & Some Products Will Be Up To 50% Off
Here's how you can get the Prime Big Deal Days discounts! 👇
It's not quite the most wonderful time of the year just yet but Amazon is already having a massive sale for the holiday season.
This new Prime Big Deal Days sales event will offer some of the best early holiday deals for this year with discounts across home, tech, fashion, toys, and more.
Amazon Prime is offering this limited-time-only sales event in Canada and more countries including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, China, Singapore, Spain, and Poland.
Prime Big Deal Days — which is exclusively for Amazon Prime Members — starts on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET and continues through to Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
You'll be able to shop deals across categories like fashion, home, tech, toys and more that include some of the most popular items sold on Amazon.
But you need to have a Prime membership to get these exclusive deals so you might need to sign up.
If you're not a member, you can join Prime — which costs $9.99 a month plus taxes in Canada — or start a free trial that you can cancel anytime before you get charged.
During the two-day sale, Amazon will offer Prime members "deeply discounted deals" on products from top brands including Adidas, Bose, Vitamix, Philips, Barbie and more.
Also, you can get up to 55% off select Echo devices including the new Echo Pop, up to 31% off select kids devices like the new Echo Show 5 Kids, and up to 50% off Fire TV devices.
New Prime Big Deal Days discounts will drop as often as every five minutes during some parts of the sales event, the online retailer revealed.
If you already have your eye on some items that are available through Amazon, you can actually subscribe to receive deal alerts related to your recent searches and recently viewed products.
You need to go to the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app until the sales event starts to create deal alerts.
Then, once the sale starts, you'll get push notifications for available deals that you've subscribed to.
You'll also be able to save more money when shopping with the online retailer just a little more than a month after Prime Big Deal Days.
That's because Amazon has a Black Friday sale every year in November!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.