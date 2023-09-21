Amazon Is Hiring For Seasonal Jobs In Canada During The Holidays & Many Pay Over $20 An Hour
You'll help Canadians get their Amazon orders during the holiday season! 🎁
Amazon is hiring for so many jobs during the holidays and the positions are actually high-paying!
These full-time and part-time seasonal positions are available all over Canada and you could make more than $20 an hour.
It was recently announced that Amazon is hiring for the holiday season this year and looking to bring on 6,000 people to help deliver orders across the country.
Currently, the online retailer has more than 60 different logistics sites in Canada including fulfillment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations.
So, Amazon jobs are available for warehouse associates at those locations to help with almost every part of the delivery process for products that are purchased during the holidays.
That includes stowing, picking, packing, sorting and shipping customer orders.
Amazon revealed that the average starting hourly wage is now $21 an hour across all customer fulfillment and delivery positions in Canada.
That's more than minimum wage which ranges from $13 to almost $17 per hour depending on the province or territory you work in.
So, if you're looking to make money during the holidays, here are a few of the Amazon seasonal jobs that are being hired for right now in Canada!
Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse Associate
Salary: $20.25 to $20.75 an hour
Location: Sidney, B.C.
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma and are 18 years or older, for safety purposes.
Getting hired will make you part of the Amazon team at the delivery station in Sidney, B.C. — the last stop before packages are delivered to customers.
As a part-time seasonal warehouse associate at the delivery station, you'll receive trucks full of orders and then prepare them for delivery.
That includes loading conveyor belts along with transporting and staging deliveries to be picked up by drivers.
To ensure promised delivery times are met, your work shift times can vary and include overnight, early morning, day, evening and weekend shifts.
Amazon Fulfillment Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $19.50 to $21.50 an hour
Location: Acheson, Alberta
Who Should Apply: You need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school, GED or equivalent diploma to apply.
This full-time seasonal job has a variety of shifts — overnight, early morning, day, evening, weekend — that can be worked.
Amazon's fulfillment centre warehouse associates get orders ready for customers by selecting, packing and shipping orders in a bunch of different areas like merch, make-on-demand, customer returns and general fulfillment.
If you get hired, you'll work a full-time, fixed schedule and shift options usually include at least one weekend day.
Amazon Sortation Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $19.50 to $21.50 an hour
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Who Should Apply: Amazon is hiring people to work full-time and part-time seasonal jobs at the sortation centre in Mississauga.
The basic qualification for the job is a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma. You also need to be 18 years or older for safety purposes.
As a warehouse associate at a sorting centre, you'll be tasked with sorting, scanning and stacking packages on pallets to get customer orders ready for delivery.
Amazon Fulfillment Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $18.50 to $20.50 an hour
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Who Should Apply: The Amazon fulfillment centre in Ottawa is looking for warehouse associates to select, pack and ship orders for customers in merch, make-on-demand, customer returns and general fulfillment.
This is a full-time seasonal position with a fixed schedule.
There are shift options — including overnight, early morning, day, evening and weekend — and usually at least one weekend day has to be worked.
You need to have a high school, GED or equivalent diploma and be 18 years of age or older for safety purposes.
Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse Associate
Salary: $20.25 to $20.75 an hour
Location: Sidney, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Full-time and part-time seasonal jobs at Amazon's delivery station require you to have a high school, GED or equivalent diploma and be at least 18 years or older.
Shifts will vary to keep up with promised delivery times so you could work overnight, early morning, day, evening and/or weekend shifts.
If you get hired, you'll work at Amazon's delivery station in Sidney, B.C.
Delivery stations are the last stop before packages get delivered to customers so you'll receive trucks full of orders, prepare orders for delivery, load conveyor belts, and transport and stage deliveries to be picked up by drivers.
Amazon Fulfillment Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $19.50 to $21.50 an hour
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Who Should Apply: Amazon is looking to hire warehouse associates who are 18 years or older and have a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma.
With these full-time seasonal positions at the fulfillment centre in Hamilton, you can work shifts including overnight, early morning, day, evening and weekend.
You'll be part of the warehouse team that gets orders ready for customers by selecting, packing, and shipping orders in a variety of areas like merch, make-on-demand, customer returns, and general fulfilment.
If you get hired, you'll work a full-time fixed schedule and shift options typically include at least one weekend day.
Amazon Fulfillment Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $19.50 to $21.50 an hour
Location: Scarborough, Ontario
Who Should Apply: Full-time and part-time seasonal positions are available at the fulfillment centre in Scarborough.
You'll work to get orders ready for customers and select, pack, and ship orders in a bunch of different areas like merch, make-on-demand, customer returns, and general fulfilment.
There are shift options — including overnight, early morning, day, evening and weekend — and usually at least one weekend day is required.
You need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma.
If you're looking to apply to more seasonal positions, Canada Post jobs are available in B.C., Ontario, Quebec, and other provinces because of the upcoming holiday rush.
Since the national postal service usually delivers more than a million packages each day during the holidays, hundreds of postal clerks are being hired.
Plus, the salary for these seasonal jobs is also higher than the minimum wage in Canada!