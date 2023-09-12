Canada Post Is Hiring For Hundreds Of High-Paying Jobs Across The Country For The Holidays
You'll sort, process and check parcels that get shipped during the holiday season. 📬❄️
It's almost the holiday season which means Canada Post is now hiring for hundreds of high-paying jobs across the country!
With these positions, you'll earn more than $20 an hour by sorting, processing and checking packages and parcels throughout the season.
Canada Post typically delivers more than a million parcels and packages a day during the holidays.
That's why hundreds of "Postal Clerk — Holiday Season" jobs are being hired for right now.
"You'll help us sort holiday mail and parcels to make sure customers and businesses receive what they're waiting for," the national postal service said in holiday job postings.
Postal Clerks sort mail items into batches, operate mail-processing equipment, transport mail between floors or sections, check addresses and postage on mail items, and enter data into a computer.
You need to be available to work from November 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024, and have flexible availability to work shifts.
The ability to stand in one place for up to three and a half hours at a time, to bend, reach, lift and carry items, and to read, write and speak English and/or French is required as well.
While experience isn't required to get hired, previous work in a warehouse or plant is considered an asset.
The salary for these Canada Post jobs this holiday season is $22.68 an hour which is much higher than the minimum wage in Canada.
There are 35 positions in Victoria, B.C. for Postal Clerks and the closing date is November 15, 2023.
Also, 40 jobs are available in Richmond, B.C. and you can apply until September 15, 2023.
You can find 55 openings in Dieppe, New Brunswick along with 40 jobs in St. John's and 55 positions in Halifax. You have to apply for those positions before September 30, 2023.
With the 30 openings in Toronto and 40 jobs in Brampton, you could also work at other locations in the Greater Toronto Area including Etobicoke, Georgetown, Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Orangeville.
Also in Ontario, 70 positions in Mississauga (closes October 5, 2023) are available, 20 jobs in Ottawa (closes October 31, 2023) are open, and 130 positions in Hamilton (closes September 17, 2023) are being hired for.
You can also apply to get hired for one of the 180 positions in Montreal. The closing date is October 30, 2023.
Some locations with openings have specific job postings for morning, evening and overnight shifts.
Also, a few of the Postal Clerk positions, including the ones in Montreal, are "on-call" meaning you could get called into work at any time if you get hired.
Postal Clerks will work throughout the holiday season to help make sure that cards, parcels and packages received by Canada Post's holiday shipping deadlines for 2023 are delivered on time.
Regular parcels have to be shipped by December 20 for local destinations, between December 14 to 19 for regional destinations and between December 8 to 18 for national destinations.
Priority parcels need to be shipped by December 20 for national destinations and December 21 for local and regional destinations.
If you're sending cards, parcels and packages internationally, shipping deadlines are between December 1 and December 14 depending on the country you're shipping to.
