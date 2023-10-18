Canada Post Jobs For The Holidays Are Available & You'll Get Paid More Than Minimum Wage
These high-paying positions will have you sorting holiday mail and parcels! ✉️❄️
Now that the most wonderful time of year is almost here, Canada Post is hiring across the country for the holiday season.
These are high-paying jobs and you'll make over $20 an hour which is way more than minimum wage in Canada!
If you get hired for these new seasonal Canada Post jobs, you'll help sort mail and parcels to ensure people and businesses get all of their packages.
The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for Canada's national postal service and over a million parcels are delivered each day during the holidays.
So, hundreds of "Postal Clerk — Holiday Season" positions are available in Ontario, B.C., Quebec and Manitoba right now.
With these Canada Post holiday jobs, you'll be tasked with sorting mail items into batches and operating mail-processing equipment.
You'll also transport mail between floors or sections using rolling or motorized equipment, check mail items to make sure the address and postage are correct, and enter data into a computer.
Since this is a seasonal job, you need to be available to work with Canada Post from November 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024.
The flexibility to work shifts along with the ability to stand in one place for up to three and a half hours at a time, lift and carry items, and read, write and speak in English and/or French is required.
You don't need any previous work experience in a warehouse or plant environment but that's considered an asset.
When it comes to how much you'll get paid if you're hired for the position, the Postal Clerk salary is $22.68 an hour.
That's almost $6 an hour more than the highest minimum wage in Canada and almost $9 an hour more than the country's lowest minimum wage!
You can apply for seasonal Canada Post jobs in Toronto and the GTA and 30 positions are available in Delivery Operations.
Positions in Operations Support are being hired for in Scarborough as well.
If you live in or near Barrie, there are 30 positions open in Delivery Operations right now with a closing date of October 19, 2023.
Canada Post jobs in Ottawa are available for the season with weekend shifts and day shifts. The closing date is October 31, 2023, so you have to submit an application by then.
You can find a bunch of Canada Post jobs in B.C. for the holiday season including 35 openings in Victoria — with a closing date of November 15, 2023 — and 32 positions in Kelowna — with a closing date of November 10, 2023.
Also, there are three retail positions available in The Pas, Manitoba and you have until October 25, 2023, to apply.
If you live in or near Quebec City, you can submit an application to get hired for one of the Postal Clerk positions available in Operations Support.
Not only is Canada Post hiring for the holidays but other parcel services, couriers, and e-commerce retailers have seasonal jobs available right now.
That includes jobs with UPS, Amazon Canada and Purolator across the country and salaries are up to $27 an hour!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.