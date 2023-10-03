UPS, Canada Post, Purolator & Amazon Have High-Paying Jobs In Canada For The Holidays
You can make up to $27 an hour during the holiday season! 📫
If you're looking for work during the holiday season this year, you can find high-paying jobs with postal and parcel services, couriers, and e-commerce retailers in Canada.
That includes positions at Canada Post, UPS, Amazon Canada and Purolator across the country.
You'll work to sort mail, deliver packages, assist delivery drivers, prepare packages for delivery, and more.
Plus, you'll make way more than minimum wage with most — if not all — of these positions and salaries go all the way up to $27 an hour.
So, here are holiday jobs at UPS and Purolator, along with Amazon Canada seasonal positions and Canada Post holiday jobs!
Seasonal Operations Specialist
Salary: $19.17 an hour
Location: Barrie, ON
Company: UPS
Who Should Apply: You need to have knowledge of Advance Access Data Base, SharePoint 365 and Microsoft Office, skills in research tactics, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Recent graduation from a business or supply chain program is preferred but not required.
This position covers the day-to-day communication and training of newly hired peak-season driver helpers.
If you get hired, you'll help coordinate operational needs to ensure customer satisfaction and assist in facilitating the execution of procedures and management of systems.
It requires work from the beginning of October through to mid-January.
Postal Clerk
Salary: $22.68 an hour
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: You need to be available to work from November 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024.
Also, the ability to work flexible shifts, stand in one place for up to three hours, and bend, reach, lift and carry items is required.
As a Postal Clerk for the holiday season, you'll sort mail items into batches, operate mail-processing equipment, transport mail between floors or sections, check mail items to make sure the address and postage are correct, and enter data into a computer.
Seasonal Driver Helper/Walker
Location: Red Deer, AB
Company: UPS
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need to be able to lift up to 70 pounds, be willing to comply with UPS appearance guidelines, and have strong customer service skills.
No licence is required for this position.
You'll assist UPS drivers with package deliveries and pick-ups at drop boxes and customer locations along a specified route.
Linehaul Driver
Salary: $27.46 per hour
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Company: Purolator
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need to have a valid driver's licence (class 1A for two years), a clean driving record, and the ability to lift and/or carry up to 70 pounds.
Linehaul Drivers are responsible for transporting customer freight and performing daily vehicle inspections. Working various hours is a requirement of the position.
This seasonal job ends on January 5, 2024.
Delivery Station Warehouse Associate
Salary: $21.40 to $21.90 per hour
Location: Sidney, BC
Company: Amazon
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're 18 years of age or older and have a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma.
This part-time seasonal Amazon job is at the delivery station – the last stop before packages get delivered to customers — in Sidney, B.C.
Delivery Station Associates receive trucks full of orders and then prepare them for delivery.
You'll load conveyor belts and transport and stage deliveries to be picked up by drivers if you get hired.
Postal Clerk
Location: Toronto and the GTA
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: You need to be available to work from November 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024, flexible to work shifts, able to stand in one place for up to three hours, and able to bend, reach, lift and carry items.
You'll help Canada Post deliver more than a million parcels each day as a Postal Clerk.
Job duties include sorting mail items into batches, operating mail-processing equipment, transporting mail between floors or sections using rolling or motorized equipment, checking mail items to make sure the address and postage are correct, and entering data into a computer.
Seasonal Helper
Location: Abbotsford, BC
Company: UPS
Who Should Apply: UPS is hiring Seasonal Helpers who will deliver packages to customers in an assigned designated area by foot
If you want to get hired, you need to be able to deliver and pick up packages by walking, work outside in all weather conditions, occasionally lift 70 pounds, and operate electronic scanning equipment.
Also, you must be able to meet with UPS drivers at assigned meeting points every day.
Fulfillment Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $19.55 to $21.05 an hour
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: Amazon
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma and are at least 18 years old for safety purposes.
This full-time seasonal Amazon job at the fulfillment centre requires you to get orders ready for customers.
You'll select, pack, and ship orders in a variety of areas including merch, make-on-demand, customer returns, and general fulfillment.
Postal Clerk
Salary: $22.68 per hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: With this job, you'll be tasked with sorting mail items into batches, operating mail-processing equipment, transporting mail between floors or sections using rolling or motorized equipment, checking mail items to ensure the address and postage are correct, and entering data into a computer.
You need to be available to work from November 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024, and work shifts which could include days, evenings, nights and weekends.
The ability to stand in one place for up to three hours at a time, to bend, reach, lift and carry items, and to read, write and speak English and/or French is required as well.
Seasonal Walkers
Location: Charlottetown, PEI
Company: UPS
Who Should Apply: UPS is hiring people who can lift up to 70 pounds, comply with UPS appearance guidelines, and be available for flexible shift hours to work as Seasonal Walkers.
If you get hired, you'll assist UPS package drivers with deliveries and pick-ups of packages at drop boxes and customer locations along a specified route.
Sortation Centre Warehouse Associate
Salary: $20 an hour
Location: Longueuil, QC
Company: Amazon
Who Should Apply: You should apply to be a Sortation Centre Warehouse Associate if you're at least 18 years old and have a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma.
You'll be part of the Amazon team that's responsible for sorting, scanning, stacking packages on pallets, and helping to get customer orders ready for delivery with this is a part-time seasonal position.
