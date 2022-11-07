9 Amazon Jobs That Are Hiring Right Now In Alberta & Some Don't Even Require A Degree
They have jobs all over the province.
If you're looking for your next career move, Amazon is hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta and for a lot of them, you don't even need a degree.
Amazon currently has a lot of jobs up for grabs all over Alberta and you could apply to do anything from software development to human resources.
A lot of the roles don't even ask for a degree, so if you've got a high school diploma and experience, you can apply.
Here are some of the Amazon jobs you can get in Alberta right now/
Software Development Engineer
Location: Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone with at least two years of software development experience and knows Amazon Web Services well. You'll be working to build innovative SDK and portal services to enhance the experience for Amazon advertisers.
Loss Prevention Specialist
Location: Acheson
Who Should Apply: If you have experience in security service, asset protection or audits, this could be the perfect role for you. You would be investigating theft, fraud, workplace violence or critical incidents. You don't even need a degree to apply.
Senior Financial Analyst
Location: Nisku
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in finance or accounting plus five years of experience. You will be building financial models, using data to make recommendations to deliver results and drive improvements.
Engineering Operations Technician
Location: Calgary
Who Should Apply: You'll need at least three years of data operations centre experience to apply for this role. You'd be working as a technical resource to help support Amazon within its data centres and keep critical servers maintained.
GM Administrative Assistant
Location: Nisku
Who Should Apply: If you've got admin experience under your belt already, you could apply for this position to support the general manager of the fulfillment centre. You would be maintaining schedules, managing expense reports and typing meeting notes among other responsibilities.
Wellness WHS Specialist
Location: Acheson
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in athletic training or kinesiology. You would be working as part of the workplace health and safety team monitor compliance issues, address injury trends and minimize injury risk for employees through training.
Area Manager
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you're happy to take on a flexible schedule of days, evenings, weekends and holidays, you could be an area manager. You'll be supporting an hourly workforce to ensure customers receive their products on time. You'll need to be comfortable standing for long periods, lifting heavy items and working with loud noises.
EHS Specialist
Location: Acheson
Who Should Apply: If you've got a high-school diploma and experience in health and safety, this could be the role for you. You'll be carrying out risk assessments for any new job positions and new equipment being used at the facility.
Human Resources Business Partner
Location: Nisku
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree and three years of human resources experience. You will be leading a team of HR professionals on areas such as talent management, organizational effectiveness, workforce planning, and employee engagement.