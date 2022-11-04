Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

City Of Edmonton Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs & Some Will Pay Over $100K

Time to brush up your resume!

Calgary Staff Writer
Miroslav Liska | Dreamstime

If you're looking for your dream job, it might actually be closer than you think. The City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs at the moment and a lot of them actually pay really well too.

The City of Edmonton is hiring for everything from HR professionals to engineers and they pay over $100,000 for a lot of the roles too.

These jobs in the City of Edmonton are some of the best paying and you never know, one could be perfect for you.


Manager of Accreditation and Continuous Improvement

Salary: $85,443 - $122,061 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about using data to improve services. You would be providing expertise in statistics and data to support Edmonton Fire and Rescue Service leadership make operation decisions.

Apply Here


Animal Control and Parks Peace Officer Sergeant

Salary: $94,968 a year

Who Should Apply: If you have strong leadership skills, this could be the role for you. You would be building, coaching and mentoring a team of Peace Officers in the city. While you don't need a degree to apply, you'll need customer service and law enforcement experience.

Apply Here


Emergency Communications Centre Supervisor

Salary: $90,433 - $113,232 a year

Who Should Apply: If you're ok with working a mix of days, nights, weekends and holidays, this could be a great fit for you. You'll be supervising Emergency Communications Officers to make sure there's high-quality customer service, accuracy and excellent speed of service.

Apply Here


HR Business Partner

Salary: $85,443 - $122,061 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone who's passionate about human resources issues. You will be working to identify issues, develop project plans, implement solutions and influence change within City branches.

Apply Here


Department Business Planning and Performance Manager

Salary: $85,443 - $122,061 a year

Who Should Apply: If you're confident in your relationship-building skills, this job could be a great move. You'll need to build and leverage relationships to help meet common strategic goals. You'll also need a degree in business administration or another related field.

Apply Here


Development Engineer

Salary: $74,475 - $106,394 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in civil engineering. You would be reviewing and responding to planning documents and engineering reports to ensure they comply with City bylaws, policies and standards, approved.

Apply Here

