The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $58 An Hour
Tidy up your resume!
If you're looking for a career change, the City Of Calgary jobs is currently hiring for a bunch of roles and some of them will pay up to $58 an hour.
The kind of roles the City Of Calgary has open right now are pretty varied too, as they're looking for anything from a public art conservator to innovation designers. Plus, they pay pretty well too.
Here are some of the City Of Calgary jobs that you can apply for right now.
Safe Workplace Strategist
Salary: $41.26 to $55.17 an hour
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in commerce or business management, this could be the role for you. You would be planning, researching and forecasting trends in workplace safety-related topics as well as making sure all departments and business units meet standards.
Customer Service & Communications Planner
Salary: $43.33 to $57.93 an hour
Who Should Apply: Someone who will be able to develop and continually improve the City's marketing and communications campaigns. You'll need to share your expertise on best practices and recommended channels with colleagues and clients to help with marketing campaigns, issues and projects.
Senior Programmer Analyst
Salary: $41.26 to $55.17 with out-of-schedule rates of up to $62.22 an hour
Who Should Apply: Someone with plenty of IT experience. You'll be working alongside a team to help support and assist clients with using apps. You'll be working to resolve any application issues and plan tests, and implement system upgrades.
Neighbourhood Partnership Coordinator
Salary: $41.26 to $55.17 an hour
Who Should Apply: If you've got excellent communication skills and you're great at building relationships, you should apply. The NPC needs to develop and maintain healthy relationships with community partners and City business units as well as offer advice and leadership. You'll need a degree in community development, recreation or physical education too.
Public Art Conservator
Salary: $41.26 to $55.17 an hour
Who Should Apply: You would be responsible for the ongoing maintenance and preservation of public art so a degree in art conservation is a must. You'll be working to protect current public art as well as giving expertise for proposed new art too.
Senior Innovation Designer
Salary: $43.33 to $57.93 an hour
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in science, anthropology or a similar field. You'd be helping consult throughout complex challenges that affect Calgarians and City staff, as well as helping the City support innovation by setting goals and coaching and training employees.