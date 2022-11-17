Alberta RCMP Is Hiring Across The Province & They're Holding A Career Event Next Week
They're offering some sweet benefits!
If you've ever considered a career in law enforcement, Alberta RCMP is looking to hire police officers across the province and they're holding a career presentation this month.
Alberta RCMP is looking for police officers from all backgrounds and any potential candidates will need to be physically fit, willing to take on a challenge and passionate about making a difference wherever they're posted.
They're holding a career presentation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 at the RCMP Red Deer Detachment (4602 51 Ave. Red Deer) for anyone who wants to find out more about joining the RCMP.
Candidates will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters who will talk about how the application process works, the benefits and rewards you can receive as an officer, offer advice and answer any questions you might have.
You'll also get to hear about real-life experiences from Alberta RCMP officers.
Cadets at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Training Academy will be paid from their very first day of training, and after graduating from the academy, they will immediately begin duties.
Within the service, there are over 150 career specializations from forensics to cybercrime intelligence and there are also a ton of travel opportunities where you could work abroad in Foreign Missions.
RCMP officers also received benefits including medical, dental, and life insurance, as well as maternity and parental allowances.
