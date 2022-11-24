Around 20 Ostriches Were Running Loose In An Alberta Town & It Was A Wild Time (VIDEO)
They've been creating traffic hazards.
Police in Taber, Alberta spent their morning dealing with a pretty wild incident, when 20 ostriches started running loose in the street and causing mayhem.
In a statement, Taber-Vauxhall RCMP said just before 8 a.m., they'd received reports of approximately 20 ostriches running loose in the road around Highway 39 area on Thursday, November 24.
Police said the huge birds had gotten loose, escaping from their enclosure within Taber town limits.
"The group made their way out of town where they created traffic hazards," Taber Police said in a Facebook post.
One of the ostriches was hit and killed on the road.
A local from Taber captured a video of the moment where someone is seen leaning out of the passenger window of an RCMP vehicle to try and grab one of the large birds.
However, the ostrich manages to escape and continues running down the street, seemingly pretty unbothered by the whole attempted capture.
According to police, the person seen in the video is the owner of the ostriches. Safe to say, they're probably having a rough day.
Since the initial reports of the ostriches breaking loose, police have been working with the owner to recapture the birds.
By 12:30 p.m., police said most of the ostriches had been secured and officers would be on the scene to help the owner capture the remaining birds.
So if you're driving around the Taber area today, be sure to watch out for any loose ostriches on the way and drive safely.