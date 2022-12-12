A Calgary Man Thought His PlayStation Account Was Hacked But Turns Out His Dog Made Orders
Blaming the dog actually worked this time!
A Calgary man thought his account had been hacked when he started getting emails from PlayStation about purchases made in his name, but the culprit ended up being much closer to home than he initially thought.
Dave Murphy told Narcity that he was working from home when he went downstairs to check on his dog, 1-year-old Zoey, and saw that she had chewed off some of the buttons of a PlayStation controller.
While Murphy didn't think much of it, he went back to his desk, where he saw that he had received emails about several purchases just made by his Sony account.
Murphy went into "panic mode" and started to look into whether he'd been hacked.
"I thought my account was hacked, so I went on to support and removed my credit card information, changed my password and set it to ask for a password for any purchase," he said.
He also spoke to Sony customer support, who confirmed the serial number and the fact that two content packages – funnily enough for the game "Watch Dogs" – had been purchased on his own console.
While Murphy was confused by the situation, it wasn't until he turned his PlayStation back on that he saw the game and realized what had happened.
In her excitement about chewing up the controller, Zoey had accidentally made the purchases.
Luckily, Murphy added there were only two charges for $8 each, and Sony agreed to reverse them as an "act of goodwill."
So, just remember, don't leave your game console controllers out if you have any pets as you might end up with an unexpected bill!