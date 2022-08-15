The Vancouver Police Department Is Hiring & You Don't Need Previous Experience
The Vancouver Police Department is hiring for a ton of jobs right now and you don't need previous experience to get these gigs.
They are looking for people to join as Special Municipal Constables, who work as jail guards, community safety personnel and in traffic authority. If you're hired, you will be trained to work in all three positions, and the website says that it's all relevant experience for anyone wanting to go into a policing career.
To go after these jobs you need to be at least 19 years old, have a Grade 12 diploma (or GED equivalent), and be either a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. Plus, you need a BC Class 5 driver's licence with a good driving record, a valid first aid certificate, and no criminal convictions or adult criminal charges pending.
The fall semester training for this role is about 23 weeks long.
Each of the three roles of a Special Municipal Constable has its own description, shifts, and salary. For the salary, you'll earn more as you get more experience in each.
If you're not into the idea of becoming a Special Municipal Constable, then have a look these other job opportunities that the Vancouver Police Department has right now.
Jail Guards
In this role, you will "book, search, guard, escort, and take care of the people in our custody."
They work 12-hour shifts and get four days off a week. The salary starts at $27.30 an hour and goes up to $32.04 an hour.
The website did say that for all of the roles, the salaries have been increased and they'll be updated online soon.
Jail guards get access to gym facilities, two weeks of holiday to start, along with medical and dental coverage.
Community Safety Personnel
You'll be assisting patrol officers with tasks in this role. This means you could be on police scenes, helping the officers.
This schedule for this role is usually 11-hour shifts, four days on and four days off. The salary ranges from $22.73 an hour to $26.63. You will also get access to gym facilities in this position.
Traffic Authority
This position directs traffic at events, including public and private ones. There's no set shift, as it is based on the event. Salary ranges from $23.73 an hour to $27.80 an hour.
