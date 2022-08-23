NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Someone Crashed A Car Into A Wedding Party In BC & 2 People Are Dead

"A wedding tragedy claims the life of two individuals."

Western Canada Editor
Ambulance and police cars in B.C.

Modfos | Dreamstime

A driver in B.C. crashed into people attending a wedding, and nine people were taken to the hospital. Two people have been confirmed dead by police.

Police said that the "wedding tragedy" occurred on Saturday around the 400 block of Keith Road in West Vancouver. First responders were called shortly after 6 p.m. after a driver in her 60s left her home and "collided with a group of individuals who were attending a wedding at the adjacent property."

West Vancouver Police, West Vancouver Fire and Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene, but two women in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another six people were sent to the hospital. Police said that two of them had "life-altering Injuries."

BC Emergency Health Services told Narcity that 12 units attended the scene, including one air ambulance.

The investigation into the incident is now underway, and Constable Nicole Braithwaite called it "a tragic, tragic incident for everyone involved."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

