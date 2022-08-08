Police Say 4 People Have 'Life-Altering Injuries' After A 'Machete Attack' In Vancouver
"A man set his suite on fire inside a rooming house."
Four people are in the hospital with serious injuries after an alleged "machete attack" in Vancouver on Saturday night.
A suspect, who allegedly also started a fire before the attack, has been arrested and is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired by police.
Police said the alleged attack happened at a rooming house near Granville St. and Smithe St., on Saturday night. The Vancouver Fire Rescue Services called the police at around 10 p.m. "after a man set his suit on fire inside a rooming house."
The suspect then allegedly "attacked and stabbed" four people who were in the rooming house.
Police arrived on the scene to find the armed suspect, and shots were fired by the police. The suspect was injured and was arrested and taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries were "serious" but not life-threatening.
In the update on Sunday, police said the victims of the alleged machete attack were in the hospital and were being treated for "serious, life-altering injuries."
Crispin Bryce, the general manager of a rooming house in Vancouver called Siesta Rooms, told CBC News the suspect had been a "longtime resident in his mid-40s."
Bryce added that the victims of the incident were two residents, a visitor of the rooming house, and a security guard, although police have not confirmed.
Siesta Rooms is above the Roxy Cabaret, which posted on social media over the weekend that they were closed "due to an incident that occurred at a neighbouring business."
\u201cA message from the Roxy Vancouver management. Sending positive vibes to all the staff at the roxy \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Thankyoucomeover (@Thankyoucomeover) 1659865121
The Mayor of Vancouver, Kennedy Stewart, also posted a statement over the weekend about the alleged attack.
\u201cWe need urgent justice system & health care reform to better support our first responders & prevent dangerous tragedies such as this. \n\nRead my statement below for more. #vanpoli\u201d— Kennedy Stewart (@Kennedy Stewart) 1659927706
Stewart called on the provincial government to "recommit to reforming the justice system" and "respond to the dire need for more mental health services."
Police said the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crimes Section and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., are investigating the incident.
