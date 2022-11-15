Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $123K

Trade in city life for the mountains! ⛰️

Calgary Staff Writer
Parks Canada sign. Right: Snow at Lake Louise.

Zhokovsky | Dreamstime, Helgidinson | Dreamstime

If you've ever thought about trading in city life for one in the mountains, this could be your chance. Parks Canada is hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta and you could earn up to $123,000 a year.

Parks Canada is looking to hire for a lot of roles from park wardens to interpretation officers that plan activities across Alberta's stunning national parks to share its stories with visitors. And as a bonus, they pay pretty well too!

Here are some of the jobs you can apply for with Parks Canada right now.


Interpretation Officer/Coordinator

Salary: $61,341 to $66,089 a year

Location: Banff, Banff National Park of Canada, and Lake Louise, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about sharing stories of Banff National Park with visitors. You will be planning and delivering interpretive programs, activities, and events across the park from guided walks to campfire programs.

Apply Here

Senior Project Manager

Salary: $102,423 to $123,484 a year

Location: Banff and Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in architecture and plenty of recent experience in planning, this could be the perfect role for you. You'll need to be able to manage a variety of different infrastructure projects and communicate well with a team.

Apply Here

Impact Assessment Scientist

Salary: $64,569 to $88,384 a year

Location: Banff, Banff National Park of Canada, and Lake Louise, AB

Who Should Apply: In this role, you'll be working alongside parks staff to monitor environmental surveillance issues and measure the performance of any measures taken. You'll need a degree in resource management, conversation biology or another environmental science.

Apply Here

Park Warden

Salary: $66,807 to $75,963 a year

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: If you've got experience in law enforcement, you could trade in the city for a national park instead. You would be protecting the park's natural and cultural resources and making sure visitors have positive experiences.

Apply Here

IT

Salary: $60,603 to $76,217 a year

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: If you've got IT experience, you could apply to help support Parks Canada. You could work on anything from network connectivity, managing data that helps science research and making parks and sites "smart."

Apply Here

    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
