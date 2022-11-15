Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $123K
Trade in city life for the mountains! ⛰️
If you've ever thought about trading in city life for one in the mountains, this could be your chance. Parks Canada is hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta and you could earn up to $123,000 a year.
Parks Canada is looking to hire for a lot of roles from park wardens to interpretation officers that plan activities across Alberta's stunning national parks to share its stories with visitors. And as a bonus, they pay pretty well too!
Here are some of the jobs you can apply for with Parks Canada right now.
Interpretation Officer/Coordinator
Salary: $61,341 to $66,089 a year
Location: Banff, Banff National Park of Canada, and Lake Louise, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about sharing stories of Banff National Park with visitors. You will be planning and delivering interpretive programs, activities, and events across the park from guided walks to campfire programs.
Senior Project Manager
Salary: $102,423 to $123,484 a year
Location: Banff and Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in architecture and plenty of recent experience in planning, this could be the perfect role for you. You'll need to be able to manage a variety of different infrastructure projects and communicate well with a team.
Impact Assessment Scientist
Salary: $64,569 to $88,384 a year
Location: Banff, Banff National Park of Canada, and Lake Louise, AB
Who Should Apply: In this role, you'll be working alongside parks staff to monitor environmental surveillance issues and measure the performance of any measures taken. You'll need a degree in resource management, conversation biology or another environmental science.
Park Warden
Salary: $66,807 to $75,963 a year
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: If you've got experience in law enforcement, you could trade in the city for a national park instead. You would be protecting the park's natural and cultural resources and making sure visitors have positive experiences.
IT
Salary: $60,603 to $76,217 a year
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: If you've got IT experience, you could apply to help support Parks Canada. You could work on anything from network connectivity, managing data that helps science research and making parks and sites "smart."