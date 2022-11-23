Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

AHS Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs Right Now In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $61 An Hour

There are opportunities all over the province!

An Alberta doctor. Right: Alberta Children's Hospital

Alberta Health Services is hiring for so many jobs in the province right now and the best part is you could earn up to $61 an hour.

AHS is actually one of Alberta's top employers for 2022, and they're looking for a range of employees from registered nurses to pharmacists and project managers at the moment.

So if you're looking for a new career challenge, one of these AHS jobs could be right for you.

Pharmacist

Salary: $52.96 to $61.65 an hour

Location: Edmonton Zone, Royal Alexandra Hospital

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in pharmacy. You would be working to manage medication for patients in a safe and effective way on an ongoing basis right in the heart of Edmonton.

Apply Here


Senior Consultant

Salary: $34.52 to $59.20 an hour

Location: Calgary Zone, Calgary Southport

Who Should Apply: You'll need to have clinical experience in healthcare and have a variety of skills from change management to building relationships to apply for this role, which involved managing and evaluating clinical and patient pathways.

Apply Here


Physiotherapist

Salary: $38.15 to $50.78 an hour

Location: Calgary Zone, Calgary Southport

Who Should Apply: This role will involve giving advice and education to callers from across Alberta through its Health Link service. You'll need a degree in physiotherapy and at least five years of experience under your belt.

Apply Here


Registered Nurse/Registered Psychiatric Nurse

Salary: $38.44 to $50.45 an hour

Location: Central Zone, Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre

Who Should Apply: You'll be providing a wide range of nursing services to patients, families and communities. If you're passionate about providing care to elderly clients and those with Alzheimer's or Dementia, this could be the role for you.

Apply Here


Occupational Therapist

Salary: $40.31 to $53.54 an hour

Location: Central Zone, Three Hills Health Centre

Who Should Apply: If you have a master's degree in occupational therapy, this could be the role for you. You'd be making decisions on patient and family needs such as assessing, discharging and following up. You'll also be supervising students and team members.

Apply Here


Instructor

Salary: $42.07 to $56.44 an hour

Location: North Zone, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital

Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for educating nurses and clinical teams during times such as orientation, compulsory and continuing education, and clinical development. You'll need to have completed an accredited nursing education program.

Apply Here


Project Manager

Salary: $28.20 to $48.45 an hour

Location: Calgary Zone, Quarry Crossing

Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in and experience in project management in an IT setting, this could b the perfect role for you. You'd be taking on small to medium-sized IT projects within AHS to help make a difference within the organization.

Apply Here

