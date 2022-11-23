AHS Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs Right Now In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $61 An Hour
There are opportunities all over the province!
Alberta Health Services is hiring for so many jobs in the province right now and the best part is you could earn up to $61 an hour.
AHS is actually one of Alberta's top employers for 2022, and they're looking for a range of employees from registered nurses to pharmacists and project managers at the moment.
So if you're looking for a new career challenge, one of these AHS jobs could be right for you.
Pharmacist
Salary: $52.96 to $61.65 an hour
Location: Edmonton Zone, Royal Alexandra Hospital
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in pharmacy. You would be working to manage medication for patients in a safe and effective way on an ongoing basis right in the heart of Edmonton.
Senior Consultant
Salary: $34.52 to $59.20 an hour
Location: Calgary Zone, Calgary Southport
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have clinical experience in healthcare and have a variety of skills from change management to building relationships to apply for this role, which involved managing and evaluating clinical and patient pathways.
Physiotherapist
Salary: $38.15 to $50.78 an hour
Location: Calgary Zone, Calgary Southport
Who Should Apply: This role will involve giving advice and education to callers from across Alberta through its Health Link service. You'll need a degree in physiotherapy and at least five years of experience under your belt.
Registered Nurse/Registered Psychiatric Nurse
Salary: $38.44 to $50.45 an hour
Location: Central Zone, Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre
Who Should Apply: You'll be providing a wide range of nursing services to patients, families and communities. If you're passionate about providing care to elderly clients and those with Alzheimer's or Dementia, this could be the role for you.
Occupational Therapist
Salary: $40.31 to $53.54 an hour
Location: Central Zone, Three Hills Health Centre
Who Should Apply: If you have a master's degree in occupational therapy, this could be the role for you. You'd be making decisions on patient and family needs such as assessing, discharging and following up. You'll also be supervising students and team members.
Instructor
Salary: $42.07 to $56.44 an hour
Location: North Zone, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital
Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for educating nurses and clinical teams during times such as orientation, compulsory and continuing education, and clinical development. You'll need to have completed an accredited nursing education program.
Project Manager
Salary: $28.20 to $48.45 an hour
Location: Calgary Zone, Quarry Crossing
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in and experience in project management in an IT setting, this could b the perfect role for you. You'd be taking on small to medium-sized IT projects within AHS to help make a difference within the organization.