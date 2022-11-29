Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

6 Remote Jobs In Alberta Where You Can Work From Your Bed & It's Just In Time For Winter

Stay warm and earn cash!

Winter is fast-approaching in Alberta and if you're already sick of defrosting your car every morning, it might be time to start applying for some remote jobs.

Luckily there are a lot of remote jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now, with companies looking for everything from social media coordinators to account managers and as a bonus, you won't even have to leave bed.

If you're looking for a new role, perhaps it's time to consider one of these remote jobs.

Mobile Mortgage Advisor

Company: CIBC

Location: Fort McMurray, AB

Who Should Apply: If you're a people person and you're passionate about helping clients out to help them through the process of buying a home, this could be a great fit. You'll be meeting with customers and helping to form relationships with them to help them on their journey towards home ownership.

Apply Here


Care Coordinator

Salary: $46,000 to $48,000 a year

Company: Layla Therapy

Location: Red Deer, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in social work. You'll be helping coordinate counselling and therapy services and working with clients and therapists to ensure the level of service is always high.

Apply Here


Executive Associate

Salary: $28.20 to $48.45 an hour

Company: Alberta Health Services

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: If you're super organized, you could be the perfect fit for this role. You'll be managing and coordinating all administrative activities and it covers a lot of different areas such as office management and project management. You don't even need a degree to apply.

Apply Here


Customer Solution Specialist

Company: Rogers Communication

Location: Red Deer AB

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about customer service, Rogers is looking for remote workers to help and solve problems for users. The remote role also involves a flexible schedule that works for you.

Apply Here


Social Media Coordinator

Salary: $25 an hour

Company: Wood Buffalo Media Group

Location: Fort McMurray, AB

Who Should Apply: If you're a social media whiz and you're looking for a super creative role, this could be perfect for you. You'll be using both writing and graphic design to create social media content for clients.

Apply Here


Account Manager

Company: Cargill

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll be working alongside new and existing customers to negotiate sales and build relationships. You could apply for this position if you have previous sales experience and a degree or diploma in a related field.

Apply Here

    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
