6 Remote Jobs In Alberta Where You Can Work From Your Bed & It's Just In Time For Winter
Stay warm and earn cash!
Winter is fast-approaching in Alberta and if you're already sick of defrosting your car every morning, it might be time to start applying for some remote jobs.
Luckily there are a lot of remote jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now, with companies looking for everything from social media coordinators to account managers and as a bonus, you won't even have to leave bed.
If you're looking for a new role, perhaps it's time to consider one of these remote jobs.
Mobile Mortgage Advisor
Company: CIBC
Location: Fort McMurray, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're a people person and you're passionate about helping clients out to help them through the process of buying a home, this could be a great fit. You'll be meeting with customers and helping to form relationships with them to help them on their journey towards home ownership.
Care Coordinator
Salary: $46,000 to $48,000 a year
Company: Layla Therapy
Location: Red Deer, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in social work. You'll be helping coordinate counselling and therapy services and working with clients and therapists to ensure the level of service is always high.
Executive Associate
Salary: $28.20 to $48.45 an hour
Company: Alberta Health Services
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're super organized, you could be the perfect fit for this role. You'll be managing and coordinating all administrative activities and it covers a lot of different areas such as office management and project management. You don't even need a degree to apply.
Customer Solution Specialist
Company: Rogers Communication
Location: Red Deer AB
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about customer service, Rogers is looking for remote workers to help and solve problems for users. The remote role also involves a flexible schedule that works for you.
Social Media Coordinator
Salary: $25 an hour
Company: Wood Buffalo Media Group
Location: Fort McMurray, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're a social media whiz and you're looking for a super creative role, this could be perfect for you. You'll be using both writing and graphic design to create social media content for clients.
Account Manager
Company: Cargill
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll be working alongside new and existing customers to negotiate sales and build relationships. You could apply for this position if you have previous sales experience and a degree or diploma in a related field.