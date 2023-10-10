12 Products From Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days In Canada That Have Discounts Of Up To 50% Off
You can find discounts on tech, appliances, beauty products and more!
Attention shoppers, Amazon is having a limited-time-only sales event in Canada right now!
With the online retailer's Prime Big Deal Days, you can find so many deals on products and some items are discounted up to 50% off.
This sales event is offering 2023's best early holiday deals and savings are available across home, tech, fashion, toys, appliances, and more.
But it's only for Amazon Prime members so you need to sign up for a membership if you want to get products at a discounted price.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, and continues through to Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
So, if you have a Prime membership and are looking to save money with this early holiday sale right now, let's dive into some of the savings you can get.
Here are a bunch of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals in Canada!
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.
Price: $69.99
($119.99)
Details: You can get 42% off this Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet during Prime Big Deal Days.
It has a more responsive performance with up to 13 hours of battery life for reading, browsing the internet, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on the go.
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell.
Price: $69.99
($129.99)
Details: The Ring Video Doorbell is 46% off right now on Amazon.
It's a 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or computer.
There is improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.
Ring is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery but it can connect to your existing doorbell wires for constant power. It also connects to WiFi through the Ring app.
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera.
Price: $84.99
($134.99)
Details: This mini version of a Polaroid instant camera is 37% off with the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
It's portable and even wearable so you can bring it anywhere to take photos. Also, there is a reflective mirror and self-timer.
Echo Dot smart speaker
Echo Dot smart speaker.
Price: $34.99
($69.99)
Details: Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is 50% off right now.
There is an improved audio experience for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room.
With this smart speaker, you can ask Alexa to give weather updates, set timers, answer your questions and more.
Also, you can control compatible smart home devices with your voice and create routines to automatically turn on compatible lights or a fan.
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask.
Price: $26.60
($38)
Details: If you're looking to save on beauty products, the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask is 30% off.
This sleeping mask is meant to help nourish and strengthen your skin's moisture barrier for a brighter and clearer complexion.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Price: $149.95
($249.95)
Details: You can get 40% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
These wireless Bluetooth headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
With "Fast Fuel," just five minutes of charging gets you three hours of playback when the headphone's battery is low!
You can also take calls, control your music and use Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite.
Price: $119.99
($ 159.99)
Details: Calling all readers! The Kindle Paperwhite — which reads like real paper — is now 25% off with Amazon.
It has a 6.8-inch display with thinner borders along with adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
You can store thousands of titles with the Kindle Paperwhite.
NINJA Air Fryer
NINJA Air Fryer.
Price: $89.99
($139.99)
Details: This NINJA air fryer is available for 36% off with Prime Big Deal Days.
It has a temperature range of 105 degrees to 400 degrees so you can quickly cook and crisp foods.
The air fryer has a 3.8-litre basket, a crisper plate, and a multi-layer rack.
It also has dishwasher-safe parts so the basket, crisper plate, and multi-layer rack are easy to clean.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer.
Price: $329.99
($439.99)
Details: If you love to cook or bake, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer is discounted for 25% off.
This mixer has 10 different speed options so you can stir wet and dry ingredients together, knead bread dough, whip cream and more.
It comes with a stainless steel bowl, wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook and bonus flex edge beater for all of your recipes.
Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine
Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine.
Price: $133
($269.95)
Details: You can get this Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine for 51% off right now on Amazon.
There is just one button that you need to press to get your coffee and the machine has automatic coffee capsule ejection for easy use.
It makes freshly brewed coffee, with naturally formed crema in four sizes.
Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker
Fitbit Charge 5.
Price: $149.95
($199.95)
Details: If you're looking to track your fitness and save money the Fitbit Charge 5 is 25% off.
It can help you manage stress, track your heart health, track your sleep, see your real-time workout pace and distance, and manage your overall well-being.
This Fitbit fitness tracker also has a seven-day battery life.
CUISINART Air Fryer Convection Oven
CUISINART Air Fryer Convection Oven.
Price: $182.73
($219.97)
Details: This CUISINART Air Fryer Convection Oven is being offered for 17% off right now.
You can bake, broil, toast or air fry in the oven with seven cooking functions.
Since there is an extra large capacity, you can bake a pizza, roast a chicken or toast six slices of bread.
The CUISINART Air Fryer Convection Oven comes with an oven rack, baking Ppan and air fryer rack and basket.
