8 Beauty Products To Stock Up On During The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale In Canada
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is finally here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on all things beauty.
To get in on the event, all you'll need is an Amazon Prime membership to be able to shop products at a reduced price, and some of the deals are seriously good.
From moisturizing products that'll keep you hydrated this winter to beauty must-haves, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals in Canada you can score this year.
Burt's Bees lip balm
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm for Dry Chapped Lips.
Why You Need It: The cold weather is starting to kick in, and with that comes dry skin and chapped lips, so it's a good idea to stock up on some moisturizing products before winter properly sets in.
This three-pack promises to "moisturize, nourish and hydrate your lips" with a mix of natural ingredients including beeswax and peppermint extract.
Price: $9.34 (originally $12.49)
Anastasia Beverly Hills - DIPBROW Pomade
Anastasia Beverly Hills - DIPBROW Pomade.
Why You Need It: Available in 10 colours, this super-pigmented and waterproof pomade can be used to fill in your brows and add extra definition and drama.
"The long-lasting, buildable formula glides on, dries down completely and stays put, giving you effortless, natural-looking textured brows with ease," says Amazon Canada.
A little goes a long way, so use it sparingly!
Price: $16.80 (originally $21)
A Gua Sha rose quartz massage tool
A Gua Sha Rose Quartz Massage Tool.
Why You Need It: This pretty product is said to help reduce inflammation when you massage it on your face, increase blood circulation and even claims to help with the appearance of fine lines and dark under-eye circles.
Throw it in the fridge overnight and it'll give you an extra boost when you wake up thanks to the chilled material.
Price: $8.79 (originally $10.99)
OPI nail polish
Why You Need It: Available in 26 colours, this iconic nail polish brand has an impressive 4.4/5 stars on Amazon Canada out of over 14,000 ratings.
The product says it's "super rich, long-lasting, chip-resistant" and will give you up to seven days of wear time — add a top coat to that and it's sure to last even longer
Price: $11.86 (originally $13.95)
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide and Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide and Micro-Sculpting Cream.
Why You Need It: Made with vitamin B3 and retinol complex, this Olay night moisturizing cream is rich, hydrating and says it'll deliver ingredients deep into your skin's surface.
It also comes with a mini size of Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, which is a fun bonus to try out!
Price: $32.99 (originally $54.99)
Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation
Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation.
Why You Need It: Available in 10 colours, this 24-hour foundation says it'll give you an even, matte foundation without getting cakey and promises to withstand heat and humidity.
It has 4.4/5 stars on Amazon and has over 5,000 5-star ratings. One promising review says that it's tear-proof and won't leave tear tracks, which is impressive stuff if you're a crier.
Price: $15.18 (originally $22.39)
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.
Why You Need It: For use overnight, this mask will have your lips feeling hydrated, smooth and kissable by the morning with a mix of antioxidants.
Just put it on before bed, get some beauty rest and the work will be done by the time you wake up!
Price: $26 (originally $29)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer
Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer.
Why You Need It: This nifty product is the #1 bestseller on Amazon in the hot-air brush category that promises to dry your hair and simultaneously give you a salon-worthy blowout.
"The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied curls at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home," says the product description.
Price: $46.89 (originally $69.99)
