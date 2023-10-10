amazon canada

8 Beauty Products To Stock Up On During The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale In Canada

A good deal is always a beautiful thing. 💰

Amazon Prime box.
Editor

Amazon Prime box.

Ifeelstock | Dreamstime

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is finally here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on all things beauty.

To get in on the event, all you'll need is an Amazon Prime membership to be able to shop products at a reduced price, and some of the deals are seriously good.

From moisturizing products that'll keep you hydrated this winter to beauty must-haves, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals in Canada you can score this year.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

Burt's Bees lip balm

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm for Dry Chapped Lips.

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm for Dry Chapped Lips.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: The cold weather is starting to kick in, and with that comes dry skin and chapped lips, so it's a good idea to stock up on some moisturizing products before winter properly sets in.

This three-pack promises to "moisturize, nourish and hydrate your lips" with a mix of natural ingredients including beeswax and peppermint extract.

Price: $9.34 (originally $12.49)

Get it on Amazon Canada

Anastasia Beverly Hills - DIPBROW Pomade

Anastasia Beverly Hills - DIPBROW Pomade.

Anastasia Beverly Hills - DIPBROW Pomade.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: Available in 10 colours, this super-pigmented and waterproof pomade can be used to fill in your brows and add extra definition and drama.

"The long-lasting, buildable formula glides on, dries down completely and stays put, giving you effortless, natural-looking textured brows with ease," says Amazon Canada.

A little goes a long way, so use it sparingly!

Price: $16.80 (originally $21)

Get it on Amazon Canada

Shop all of Anastasia Beverly Hills deals here

A Gua Sha rose quartz massage tool

A Gua Sha Rose Quartz Massage Tool.

A Gua Sha Rose Quartz Massage Tool.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: This pretty product is said to help reduce inflammation when you massage it on your face, increase blood circulation and even claims to help with the appearance of fine lines and dark under-eye circles.

Throw it in the fridge overnight and it'll give you an extra boost when you wake up thanks to the chilled material.

Price: $8.79 (originally $10.99)

Get it on Amazon Canada

OPI nail polish

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: Available in 26 colours, this iconic nail polish brand has an impressive 4.4/5 stars on Amazon Canada out of over 14,000 ratings.

The product says it's "super rich, long-lasting, chip-resistant" and will give you up to seven days of wear time — add a top coat to that and it's sure to last even longer

Price: $11.86 (originally $13.95)

Get it on Amazon Canada

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide and Micro-Sculpting Cream

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide and Micro-Sculpting Cream.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide and Micro-Sculpting Cream.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: Made with vitamin B3 and retinol complex, this Olay night moisturizing cream is rich, hydrating and says it'll deliver ingredients deep into your skin's surface.

It also comes with a mini size of Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, which is a fun bonus to try out!

Price: $32.99 (originally $54.99)

Get it on Amazon Canada

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation.

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: Available in 10 colours, this 24-hour foundation says it'll give you an even, matte foundation without getting cakey and promises to withstand heat and humidity.

It has 4.4/5 stars on Amazon and has over 5,000 5-star ratings. One promising review says that it's tear-proof and won't leave tear tracks, which is impressive stuff if you're a crier.

Price: $15.18 (originally $22.39)

Get it on Amazon Canada

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: For use overnight, this mask will have your lips feeling hydrated, smooth and kissable by the morning with a mix of antioxidants.

Just put it on before bed, get some beauty rest and the work will be done by the time you wake up!

Price: $26 (originally $29)

Get it on Amazon Canada

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer.

Amazon Canada

Why You Need It: This nifty product is the #1 bestseller on Amazon in the hot-air brush category that promises to dry your hair and simultaneously give you a salon-worthy blowout.

"The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied curls at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home," says the product description.

Price: $46.89 (originally $69.99)

Get it on Amazon Canada

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

8 Amazon Beauty Products Our Lifestyle Team Is Loving Right Now

12 Products From Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days In Canada That Have Discounts Of Up To 50% Off

Amazon Is Offering Early Holiday Deals In Canada & Some Products Will Be Up To 50% Off

6 Sephora Canada Makeup & Skincare Products Under $30 Our Lifestyle Team Is Obsessed With

9 Sephora Canada Products Under $30 That Are Totally Worth Your Money

Loading...