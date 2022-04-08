Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

amazon prime canada

Amazon Prime Membership Costs Are Going Up In Canada For New & Existing Members

The prices of annual, monthly and student memberships are all increasing!

​Amazon Prime on a phone.

Amazon Prime on a phone.

Marques Thomas | Unsplash

For anyone with an Amazon Prime Canada membership, get ready because the cost of being a member will be going up for all subscribers on all plans.

In a statement shared with Narcity on April 8, Amazon Canada said that "with the continued expansion of Prime member benefits," the prices of memberships are increasing in Canada.

This is the first time that membership fees have gone up since Prime launched in Canada back in 2013.

For the annual membership, the cost will go up from $79 to $99 which is a $20 increase and for the monthly membership, it will increase by $2 from $7.99 to $9.99.

Prime Student members will have to pay an additional $1 because the cost is going up from $3.99 to $4.99.

Amazon Canada told Narcity that as of April 8, 2022, new Prime members will pay the increased price for their subscriptions.

Once the free trial ends for those new members, they will automatically be charged for the next membership period.

For current Prime members, the new higher costs will only apply after May 13, 2022, and come into effect on the date of their next membership renewal.

Amazon Prime includes free one-day delivery, exclusive deals, discounts, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming.

At the beginning of 2022, Netflix upped its subscription fees in Canada as well with costs of the standard and premium plans going up by $1.50 and $2 respectively.

The increase took effect immediately for new members but came into place gradually for existing subscribers.

