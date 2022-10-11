Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is On Now For Only 48 Hours & You Can Get Holiday Deals
So many products are on sale including TVs, speakers, coffee machines, vacuums and more!
There's an early start to the most wonderful time of the year because Amazon is holding an online sale that's offering holiday deals.
If you're looking do to some holiday shopping to cross items off your list or just want to take advantage of a good deal and save money, the Prime Early Access Sale is on now in Canada for a limited time.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
What is the Prime Early Access Sale?
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a new shopping event for the holiday season that allows Prime members to save before everyone else.
During the event, Prime members get exclusive early access to holiday deals and Amazon's lowest prices of the year on select products.
How long does Prime Early Access last?
The Prime Early Access Sale for the holidays in 2022 is a two-day event that begins on October 11 at 12 a.m. PT and lasts through to October 12.
So, that means you only have 48 hours to shop the deals.
How much is a Prime membership in Canada?
Since the Early Access Sale is only available for Prime members, you might wonder how much a membership costs in Canada.
Earlier in 2022, the prices of Prime memberships increased in Canada because of "the continued expansion of Prime member benefits."
For the annual membership, the cost went up from $79 to $99.
Also, the monthly membership increased from $7.99 to $9.99.
Prime Student members now pay $1 more since the cost went up from $3.99 to $4.99.
What products can you get with the Prime Early Access Sale?
The savings with this deal go all the way up to 80% off on a variety of products from TVs to speakers to coffee machines to vacuums.
If you're looking for some deals, here are 12 items that are part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
ASUS Chromebook Laptop
ASUS laptop.
Price: $179.99 (48% off)
Details: This ASUS laptop features an HD screen with a 180-degree hinge that can be used to move the screen flat so you can collaborate with others. Also, it has a spill-resistant keyboard!
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 with Midnight Aluminum Case and Midnight Sport Band.
Price: $459 (30% off)
Details: The Apple Watch features health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG. You can send texts, make calls, stream music and podcasts, and use Siri without your iPhone nearby.
Also, it's crack-resistant, dust-resistant and swim-proof.
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Bose speaker.
Price: $208.99 (25% off)
Details: With this Bose speaker, there is 360-degree sound and up to 13 hours of battery life. It is also water resistant and able to take calls.
Sony X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Sony speaker.
Price: $218 (19% off)
Details: This Sony speaker has up to 24 hours of battery life and a line-shaped diffuser to distribute music evenly. It is also water-, dust- and shockproof.
You can even add effects to the speaker to change the "mood" via an app.
Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo Switch game.
Price: $54.95 (15% off)
Details: With this Nintendo Switch sports collection, you can play soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara (swordplay) against opponents in the same room or all over the world to earn in-game rewards.
Samsung 32" 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV
Samsung TV.
Price: $238 (32% off)
Details: This Samsung TV has 1080p, full-HD picture quality and you can see deep blacks and purer whites with Micro Dimming Pro. It also has a Smart Hub.
The Bowflex Home Gym
Bowflex exercise machine.
Price: $719.20 (20% off)
Details: You can do more than 25 exercises that cover the entire body with the Bowflex Home Gym. The bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing and there are multiple cable pulley positions for different angles of resistance.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville
Breville Nespresso coffee machine.
Price: $127.99 (32% off)
Details: This Nespresso coffee machine brews four different cup sizes, has a 20-second heat-up time and is a one-touch brewing system.
Hamilton Beach 4-Slice Modern Chrome Toaster
Hamilton Beach toaster.
Price: $44.70 (36% off)
Details: You can toast four things at once with this toaster that has extra-wide slots. It also has bagel, defrost and cancel functions and a slide-out crumb tray to make cleaning easier.
T-Fal Air Fryer
T-Fal air fryer.
Price: $87.37 (13% off)
Details: This air fryer can cook a wide variety of meals with little to no oil, and the extra-large capacity makes it possible to serve up to six people.
It also has a 60-minute countdown timer for low-maintenance meals along with an adjustable thermostat and temperature control.
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba vacuum.
Price: $293.99 (35% off)
Details: The Roomba vacuum can navigate under and around furniture while dirt-detection sensors alert it about dirtier areas so it cleans them more thoroughly.
Also, it automatically adjusts to clean carpets and hard floors.
After running for up to 90 minutes, the vacuum will automatically dock and recharge.
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle
23andMe kit.
Price: $138.99 (52% off)
Details: With the 23andM3 DNA kit plus one-year access to exclusive reports, you get insights to help you learn more about your health and ancestry.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.