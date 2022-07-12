Amazon's Prime Day Sales Are Happening Right Now In Canada & Electronics Are Almost 50% Off
Some items are hundreds of dollars cheaper today.💰💸
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, which means there are a ton of deals Canadian shoppers can take advantage of.
The sale event runs from July 12 to 13, and if you're looking for a discount on all sorts of electronics, essentials or almost anything else, this might be the day for you.
To get started, all you need to do is set yourself up with an Amazon Prime account and start hunting for those bargains on things like tech accessories, TVs, home appliances and laptops.
Fighting some bad breath? Looking to up your dental hygiene game? There are some major deals on electronic toothbrushes, which can be super-pricey.
On Prime Day, you can find yourself an Oral B IO Series 7G electric toothbrush for nearly $100 bucks off, with the sale price coming down from $246 to $149. Not a bad price for a deep dental clean.
Along with the new Oral B, you can grab yourself a Phillips SoniCare electric toothbrush for around $65 off. It's going for $134 during the sale, as opposed to its regular price of $199.95.
For those who are looking for some entertainment over cleanliness, there are also a ton of TVs up for sale with massive discounts.
For example, you can grab yourself a new 4K UHD 43-inch Toshiba Smart TV for $379 — a whole $150 off the non-sale price of $529.
On the higher scale, there's also a 55-inch 4K UHD Toshiba TV that you can grab for $529, which seems like a lot, but when you compare it to the regular sale price of $849, you've got a steal and a half.
But the biggest discount in the TV department is the 65-inch Omni Series Fire TV which is going for $420 off the regular ticket price. This $1,049 TV could be yours for $629.
Audiophiles might also like the deals that Prime Day is bringing to the headphone game.
Today, you can grab yourself a set of wireless Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones for $288 bucks, which is around $160 off.
If you're partial to Beats, they have pairs of Studio3 wireless headphones going for $199, a discount of $199.96. For the nerds, that's almost a 50% discount.
Laptops are also on the cutting block. Asus and Acer laptops have juicy deals, with some getting nearly $300 bucks off. One with such a deal is an Asus ROG gaming laptop, which you can grab for $1,699.
Not a gamer? Add a solid Acer Aspire 5 laptop for $759 to your cart, a whole $90 off, or even an Asus Chromebook Flip for $349, $243 cheaper than usual.
And for anyone looking for something else, there are other deals worth checking out. You can grab yourself a De'Longhi espresso machine for 21% off at $233.
You could also grab yourself one of the most powerful blenders, a Vitamix, out there for nearly $334 off at $399.
There are a ton of deals on the Amazon site which means there are plenty of ways to save money on some essential (and not so essential) items out there.
So, if you're feeling the call, why not go and get online shopping. Today's the day for it.