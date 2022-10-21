8 IKEA Canada Shopping Hacks That Will Save You So Much Money & Get You Free Stuff
Get a free coffee while you shop. ☕
If there's nothing you love more than a trip to your local IKEA Canada store, then listen up.
From a sell-back program to memberships, there are actually loads of top-level IKEA Canada hacks that can save you money.
Considering that IKEA Canada raised its prices by 20% this year, these are certainly going to come in handy if you want to save the big bucks!
So before you plan on picking up that MALM or any other iconic piece of furniture, check out these IKEA Canada hacks.
Sell back your old IKEA products
Did you know you can sell back old IKEA furniture for store credit?
In 2019, the company launched a national sell back program that allows customers to sell "gently-used" furniture back to the brand.
All you need to do is take a few photos of the item, submit it to IKEA online and, if they approve it, you can bring it back to your local store in exchange for some of those sweet, sweet credits.
You would also need to sign up for a free IKEA membership for this.
Download the mobile app
If you download the IKEA app, you can get loads of special discounts and offers.
With it, you can also create shopping lists as well as see what is in stock at your local store. And if something is out of stock, you can check other locations or even order it right on the app.
Shop the As-Is section
You can get further discounts on some products by shopping from Ikea's pre-loved section.
You may have seen it in the past, but if not, you can check out your local IKEA's As-Is section to get some second-hand or ex-showroom furniture at a nice little discount.
Everything's been tried and tested for functionality, plus there's even an online store where you can check your local As-Is section.
Get a free coffee or tea
Who doesn't love to sip a hot bevy while they shop?
You might not know this but you're actually entitled to a free coffee or tea when visiting your local IKEA. All you have to do is sign up for the IKEA Family loyalty program beforehand.
Then when you visit the cafe, you can scan your Family Member card and boom, a free hot drink!
Just try not to spill it on the white duvets in the showroom.
Get a free meal
This one is for true fans of IKEA's restaurant.
Every time you buy 10 meals at your local IKEA eatery, you're entitled to a meal on the house. All you need to do is scan that IKEA Family card.
So you can actually enjoy those meatballs for less.
Win a gift card
Another reason to grab the Family Member card is you can get the chance to win $100 with it.
To enter all you need to do is scan that Family Member card at the checkout and you're automatically entered into a draw to win a $100 gift card.
And if you go often enough, who knows, you might be the lucky winner!
Know when the big sales are
IKEA is known to have some great sales that you should mark your calendar for. They will often have a big, juicy summer sale with some great items.
You should also keep your eye out for department-specific sales such as the Bedroom Event, Kitchen Event and more.
Get those member-only deals
Again, if you're a frequent customer of the Swedish furniture giant, the Family Membership also gets you some cool member-only discounts.
As of writing this, you can get 10% off children's duvets, but they're constantly updating their discounts so it would be good to keep a keen eye.
Happy shopping, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.