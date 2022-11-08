A New IKEA Location Is Coming To Toronto Summer Of 2023 & Its Unique Design Is Familiar
Listen up city dwellers, IKEA is opening a new store in Toronto, and you'll finally be able to decorate your house more easily.
An IKEA spokesperson told Narcity that the new store will be located in the Scarborough Town Centre and open in the summer of 2023.
"The new IKEA store will also be a small-format store, similar to the IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura store," they added.
Renderings of a new IKEA in Scarborough. Courtesy of IKEA Canada
So, in other words, if you haven't been to the IKEA located at Yonge and Gerrard Street, it's not your typical gigantic store — it's catered to people who live in condos and smaller spaces.
"It takes the inspiring IKEA experience to the doorstep of urban residents and is proving popular with hundreds of thousands of customers who have made visits to the downtown store since it opened in May 2022," IKEA said in a press release.
The new IKEA in Scarborough is nearly 7,500 square metres and will be located on the ground floor of the shopping centre's northeast side. For reference, the IKEA located in North York is 25,311 square metres.
It will be "the company's second small-format store in Canada," they stated.
"The planned Scarborough store is part of our broader investment in sustainability, affordability, and omnichannel shopping experiences that help to make us more accessible to our customers," said Michael ward, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada.
The IKEA store in Scarborough will feature their Swedish Deli, access to the future Scarborough subway station, parking and other services.
The new store was announced after IKEA's 2022 Summary Report revealed that "national store visits have increased by 123 per cent to 26 million, while IKEA Canada sales increased 1.3 per cent to $2.6 billion in the financial year ending August 31, 2022," the company stated.