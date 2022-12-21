Here's What's Open & Closed On Boxing Day In Ontario
Boxing Day deals are worth going out in the cold for, and here's where you can shop in the province on December 26.
While Boxing Day is a stat holiday in Ontario, most malls will be open bright and early. But if you need to stop at the bank first, you'll probably have to take a rain check.
Working hours are flexible during this time of year, with plenty of closures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and the rest of the holiday season, so you'll want to be prepared.
Here's everything that's open and closed in Ontario on December 26, so you can plan out your day.
Grocery Stores
Metro: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, some stores are closed.
Food Basics: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, some may have reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Longos: Closed
Loblaws: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Zehrs: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Farm Boy: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the expectation of the location at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rabba: Open 24/7
Liqour
LCBO: Select stores open
Beer Store: Select stores open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Malls
Toronto
- CF Eaton Centre: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CF Fairview Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CF Sherway Gardens: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bayview Village Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
GTA
- Square One Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bramalea City Centre: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CF Markville: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Oshawa Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Outlet Collection At Niagara: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ottawa
- CF Rideau Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Closed
Banks: Closed
Toronto Public Service: Closed, however, some services may still be offered.
TTC: Sunday service will be operated starting at 6 a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex: Open
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.