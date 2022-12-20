Here's What's Open & Closed On Christmas Day In Ontario This Year
Most shops will be closed!
Christmas Day is a holiday for many people across Ontario, so don't be surprised if most shops are closed down for the day, from banks to grocery stores.
The holidays can be unpredictable, so you'll want to plan ahead for any last-minute errands you need to run before your in-laws are knocking on your door for dinner.
Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Ontario on December 25.
You can also plan ahead and check out what will be open on Christmas Eve in Ontario.
Grocery Stores
Metro: Closed
Food Basics: Closed
Longos: Closed
Loblaws: Closed
Zehrs: Closed
Farm Boy: Closed
Raba: Open 24/7
Liquor
LCBO: Closed
Beer Store: Closed
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: Closed
Yorkdale Mall: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
Bayview Village: Closed
Square One Shopping Centre: Closed
Vaughan Mills: Closed
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yorkdale: Closed
Toronto Premium Outlets: Closed
Oshawa Centre: Closed
Markville Shopping Centre: Closed
Rideau Centre: Closed
Bramalea City Centre: Closed
St. Laurent Centre: Closed
Outlet Collection At Niagara: Closed
Government Services
Canada Post: Closed
Banks: Closed
Toronto Public Service: Closed, however, some services may still be offered.
TTC: Sunday service will be operated starting at 8 a.m. and run every 4 to 5 minutes.
Things to do
Nathan Phillips Square skating: Open
Cineplex: Open
AGO: Closed
ROM: Closed