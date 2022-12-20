Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Here's What's Open & Closed On Christmas Day In Ontario This Year

Most shops will be closed!

Toronto Staff Writer
Christmas Day is a holiday for many people across Ontario, so don't be surprised if most shops are closed down for the day, from banks to grocery stores.

The holidays can be unpredictable, so you'll want to plan ahead for any last-minute errands you need to run before your in-laws are knocking on your door for dinner.

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Ontario on December 25.

Grocery Stores

Metro: Closed

Food Basics: Closed

Longos: Closed

Loblaws: Closed

Zehrs: Closed

Farm Boy: Closed

Raba: Open 24/7

Liquor

LCBO: Closed

Beer Store: Closed

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: Closed

Yorkdale Mall: Closed

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed

CF Fairview Mall: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

Bayview Village: Closed

Square One Shopping Centre: Closed

Vaughan Mills: Closed

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkdale: Closed

Toronto Premium Outlets: Closed

Oshawa Centre: Closed

Markville Shopping Centre: Closed

Rideau Centre: Closed

Bramalea City Centre: Closed

St. Laurent Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection At Niagara: Closed

Government Services

Canada Post: Closed

Banks: Closed

Toronto Public Service: Closed, however, some services may still be offered.

TTC: Sunday service will be operated starting at 8 a.m. and run every 4 to 5 minutes.

Things to do

Nathan Phillips Square skating: Open

Cineplex: Open

AGO: Closed

ROM: Closed

