Here's What's Open & Closed On New Years Day In Ontario
Happy New year!
On New Year's Day, you may be busy writing resolutions or celebrating with family and friends but whatever your plans are, make sure you're prepared for closures.
New Year's Day marks the end of the holiday season, but working hours will still be impacted at some malls, grocery stores and government services as people celebrate the New Year.
Here's everything that's open and closed in Ontario so you can prepare your celebrations.
Grocery stores
Metro: Closed
Food Basics: Closed
Longos: Closed
Farm Boy: Closed
Raba: Open 24/7
Liquor
LCBO: Closed
Wine Rack: Select stores will be open
Beer Store: Closed
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bayview Village: Closed
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed
Markville Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rideau Centre: Closed
Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Laurent Centre: Closed
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
Government services
Canada Post: Closed
Banks: Closed
Toronto Public Service: Closed. However, some services may still be offered.
TTC: Sunday service will be operated starting at 8 a.m. and run every 4 to 5 minutes.
Things to do
Cineplex: Open
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.