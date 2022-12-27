Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

new years day

Here's What's Open & Closed On New Years Day In Ontario

Happy New year!

Toronto Staff Writer
Fireworks over the Toronto skyline. Right: Rows of wine.

Martina Badini | Dreamstime, Danil Voronin | Dreamstime

On New Year's Day, you may be busy writing resolutions or celebrating with family and friends but whatever your plans are, make sure you're prepared for closures.

New Year's Day marks the end of the holiday season, but working hours will still be impacted at some malls, grocery stores and government services as people celebrate the New Year.

Here's everything that's open and closed in Ontario so you can prepare your celebrations.

Grocery stores

Metro: Closed

Food Basics: Closed

Longos: Closed

Farm Boy: Closed

Raba: Open 24/7

Liquor

LCBO: Closed

Wine Rack: Select stores will be open

Beer Store: Closed

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed

CF Fairview Mall: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayview Village: Closed

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkdale: Closed

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oshawa Centre: Closed

Markville Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre: Closed

Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Government services

Canada Post: Closed

Banks: Closed

Toronto Public Service: Closed. However, some services may still be offered.

TTC: Sunday service will be operated starting at 8 a.m. and run every 4 to 5 minutes.

Things to do

Cineplex: Open

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
