Best Buy's Boxing Day Sale Will Have More Inventory Than Usual & You Can Get 'Deep Discounts'
You can shop some Boxing Day prices right now, too!
'Tis the season to be shopping and it helps that several retailers have already launched Boxing Day sales in Canada.
Among the stores that have announced details of their Boxing Day sales is Best Buy and the company has confirmed that there are early deals available, too.
The retailer has shared that its Boxing Day deals will go live online on December 24 at 6 p.m. ET, with discounts across all product categories.
Best Buy has also revealed that there will be even more inventory than in previous years, with deep discounts available across a range of items, including the latest tech.
In a press release, the company has given an insight into some of the products that will have the biggest discounts, and there are savings from hundreds of dollars, up to a thousand dollars.
For now, it appears many of the best early Boxing Day deals will be on electronics and appliances, although there is set to be some impressive discounts on furniture and sporting equipment as well.
If you're looking to jazz up your living room, for example, the Samsung 65" 4K smart TV will be available for just $649.99, a $100 drop from its former price.
You can also save $200 on a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner and, if you're trying to up your health game, a Nautilus folding treadmill will be discounted by $1,000 – that's 50% off!
If you simply can't wait to get your hands on the good stuff, Best Buy also has some early Boxing Day deals that you can already shop for.
For example, there are great discounts on tech like these JBL Bluetooth headphones for just $79.99 at the moment – a saving of $140.
Even certain kitchen appliances are currently going for cheap, like this Kitchenaid custom stand mixed for $299.99, a discount of $200.
If you fancy going in person for your shopping on Boxing Day, Best Buy stores across Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Quebec stores will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
If you live in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island, you might want to try calling in advance to see if your nearest location is open, as some stores will be closed due to the holidays.
Happy bargain-hunting, shoppers!
