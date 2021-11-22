Indigo’s Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get Up To 40% Off Books, Home Decor & Much More
It's on now until November 28. 📚
If you thought Indigo's pre-Black Friday deals were impressive, then get a load of this. The Black Friday sale is on now until November 28 with huge savings on everything from best-selling books to stocking stuffers to cozy sleepwear.
Plum members get 30% off select items while plum PLUS members get 40% off. Plus gives you VIP access to promotions and exclusive events, free shipping any time with no minimum spend — all for just $39 a year. It's super easy to sign up or upgrade your membership online.
If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to a gift for the holidays, here's what you can find at Indigo during Black Friday.
‘The Strangers’ by Katherena Vermette
Price: $20.96
Details: Longlisted for the 2021 Giller Prize, this book explores the dynamic world of the multigenerational Stranger family. It's easily one of the most affecting novels you'll read all year. Plum PLUS can get 30% off while plum members get 20% off.
‘Crossroads: My Story of Tragedy and Resilience as a Humboldt Bronco’ by Kaleb Dahlgren
Price: $32.99
Details: Plum PLUS members can get 40% off while plum members get 30% off the Best Books Of The Season including this moving memoir from Kaleb Dahlgren, a young man who survived the horrific Humboldt Bronco bus crash and wrote about his experience dealing with unprecedented loss.
2022 Blue Agate Desk Calendar
Price: $15
Details: The new year is quickly approaching and your days will surely be filled with endless opportunities and possibilities. You can jot it all down in this gorgeous 16-month weekly planner with a mini monthly calendar for quick reference. Plum PLUS members can save 40% while plum members save 30% on all agendas and calendars.
Men’s Two-Piece Pajama Set
Price: $85
Details: Hatley and Indigo have teamed up to collaborate on a series of sleepwear for the whole family. This arctic animal design is the perfect uniform for winter movie marathons and weekends in bed with your favourite book. Plum PLUS members can save 30% while plum members save 20% on all Hatley x Indigo pajamas.
Village Advent Calendar
Price: $79.50
Details: There's still time to properly countdown to Christmas with this wooden village advent calendar featuring hand-painted artwork. Exclusive to Indigo, this item comes in a set of four and you can arrange them however you want and fill them with whatever trinkets you desire. Plum PLUS members get 40% off holiday decor while plum members get 30% off.
Wellness Knit Weighted Throw Blanket
Price: $279
Details: The holidays can be stressful but nothing helps you rest and relax quite like a weighted blanket. This one is made with 100% cotton jersey and weighs 12 pounds. Exclusive to Indigo, you can get it in three colours: pale pink, ivory and mustard yellow. Plum PLUS members get 30% off while plum members get 20% off the Oui & Indigo Weighted Sleep Collection.
Polar Bear Hugs Mug
Price: $14
Details: Now this is a fun gift for kids of all ages! This mug comes in a cute colour and shape with a fun message along the inner rim. Plum PLUS members can save 40% while plum members save 30% on all mugs, teaware and hot cocoa.
Loaf Baker & Tea Towel Set
Price: $39.50
Details: If you're looking for something special for the baker in your life, this is it. This Oui set, exclusive to Indigo, includes a stoneware baker that's dishwasher and microwave safe plus two cotton tea towels (one waffle-weave and one striped). Plum PLUS members get 30% off all kitchen & dining items while plum members get 20% off.
Milk Frother
Price: $24
Details: Why go out for a latte when you can make one at home? This blue electric milk frother allows you to make rich, creamy lattes in 10 to 15 seconds flat. It comes with a whisk attachment in case you want to add whipped cream to your warm beverage. Plum PLUS members get 40% off all stocking stuffers while plum members get 30% off.
Chroma Eco Ribbed Beanie
Price: $29.50
Details: A grey toque like this is guaranteed to keep you warm and make your OOTD on point! Because it's in a neutral colour, it'll go with everything in your closet. This Love & Lore hat is exclusive to Indigo and made with 100% recycled polyester. Plum PLUS members save 40% on all scarves and cold weather accessories while plum members save 30%.
Throw Throw Burrito Dodgeball Card Game
Price: $34.95
Details: From the makers of Exploding Kittens comes another fun party game that's a card game with a bit of dodgeball thrown in. Players go head to head collecting cards, earning points, and throwing squishy toy burritos at one another. Plum members can get 20% off games and puzzles while plum PLUS members get 30% off but only until November 24.
LED Light Therapy Mask
Price: $79.50
Details: When people talk about "the future of skincare", this is what they mean. This LED mask can fade wrinkles, reduce acne, speed up collagen and so much more. It's exclusive to Indigo and comes with three different light therapies to choose from. PLUM plus members can save 40% on all Auria gifting, while plum members save 30%.