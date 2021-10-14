Indigo's Holiday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get A Ton Of Stuff Up To 40% Off
Sometimes shopping early pays off!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Even though Halloween is two weeks away, the impending holidays are already top of mind for a lot of us. According to Canada Post, Canadians are shopping early and often — with 20% buying all their presents before the end of October.
This makes sense. To get ahead of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, retailers like Indigo have kicked off the month with incredible discounts.
The Ready, Set, Holiday Sale is on now until October 20 and you can get fabulous gifts and stocking stuffers up to 40% off if you're a Plum Plus member (all other shoppers get up to 30% off).
Unlike the regular Plum membership, Plus gives you VIP access to promotions and exclusive events, free shipping any time with no minimum spend — all for just $39 a year. It's quick and easy to sign up or upgrade your membership online.
Whether you're looking for a cozy throw, a cute coffee mug or a fashionable tote bag, you can cross off every item on your list without blowing your budget. Here are all the incredible deals you can find online if you're a Plum Plus member.
30% Off Indigo's Top 10 Books Of 2021
Price: Varies
Details: You and the other bookworms in your life are going to love this deal. Titles like The Strangers by Katherena Vermette and Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad are on sale for as little as $17.70.
40% Off Cold Weather Accessories
Price: $12.87 and up
Details: Who doesn't like getting a pair of mittens for the holidays? Those and other accessories like reading socks, toques and headbands are up to 40% off. There's something for the whole family here, like this kid's knit beanie for $12.87 and men's waffle-knit reading socks for just $19.47.
40% Off Holiday Boxed Cards
Price: Varies
Details: Normally you'd have to wait until January to buy marked-down holiday cards but at Indigo you can save NOW and get a variety of cards for under ten bucks! For instance, you can get this assortment of 12 greeting cards for just $9.86.
30% Off Candles & Mugs
Price: Varies
Details: A ton of Halloween and winter-themed items are on sale including this snazzy bat mug and this adorable moose mug, both $10.78. Candles are also marked down including this cereal-scented candle that's now $26.95. It'll make a perfect stocking stuffer for your friend or coworker who's obsessed with Fruit Loops.
40% Off Love & Lore Bags & Accessories
Price: $11.88 and up
Details: You may be thinking of buying a nice bag for your sibling or friend — or treating yourself to one this year. Whatever the case, you don't have to drop hundreds of dollars on a fashionable accessory this year! Love & Lore tote bags, keychain cardholders and crossbody bags are all on sale for a remarkably low price.
30% Off Throws & Pillows
Price: Varies
Details: When you're out of ideas, you can never go wrong with a cozy blanket and Indigo is loaded with throws in every colour and texture imaginable. This super-soft striped acrylic throw is on sale for $38.11. Rather than spending $100 on this gorgeous faux fur throw, you can buy it on sale for just $76.61.
25% Off Kids Toys
Price: Varies
Details: Right now, select Paw Patrol, Melissa & Doug, VTech, & LeapFrog toys are on sale. If you have a preschooler in your family, you can get them a really cool gift they'll enjoy playing with.