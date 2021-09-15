These Fall Scarves From Indigo Are Ridiculously On Sale For Only $10
So soft, so cozy, so cheap! 🍂
With chilly weather right around the corner, Indigo could not have picked a better time to have a sale on fall scarves in Canada.
These Love & Lore scarves are soft, cozy, and 74% off right now, so instead of spending $39.50, you can buy one for just $10. If you're planning on doing your holiday shopping early this year, you might want to grab a few — they'd be perfect gifts or stocking stuffers!
You've got 14 styles to choose from, including plaid, giant gingham, windowpane, and solid colours like pink, blue and berry.
Supersoft Scarf In Plaid
Details: This Love & Lore plaid scarf comes in ivory/berry (pictured above) but you can also get one in ivory/golden brown, grey/blue, and grey/rose.
Supersoft Scarf In Giant Gingham
Details: This Love & Lore gingham scarf comes in a gorgeous berry colour (pictured above) as well as "trooper blue."
Supersoft Scarf In Windowpane
Details: You can get this windowpane pattern scarf in golden brown (pictured above), as well as in grey and ivory.
Supersoft Scarf In Solid
Details: If you're not a fan of patterns, you can get this solid-coloured scarf in sparkling rosé (pictured above), berry, coral, blue, and ivory.