These Fall Scarves From Indigo Are Ridiculously On Sale For Only $10

So soft, so cozy, so cheap! 🍂

Indigo, noemieke | Unsplash

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With chilly weather right around the corner, Indigo could not have picked a better time to have a sale on fall scarves in Canada.

These Love & Lore scarves are soft, cozy, and 74% off right now, so instead of spending $39.50, you can buy one for just $10. If you're planning on doing your holiday shopping early this year, you might want to grab a few — they'd be perfect gifts or stocking stuffers!

You've got 14 styles to choose from, including plaid, giant gingham, windowpane, and solid colours like pink, blue and berry.

Supersoft Scarf In Plaid

Supersoft Scarf In Plaid, ivory and berry

Indigo

Price: $10 ($39.50)

Details: This Love & Lore plaid scarf comes in ivory/berry (pictured above) but you can also get one in ivory/golden brown, grey/blue, and grey/rose.

$10 On INDIGO

Supersoft Scarf In Giant Gingham 

Supersoft Scarf In Giant Gingham, Berry

Indigo

Price: $10 ($39.50)

Details: This Love & Lore gingham scarf comes in a gorgeous berry colour (pictured above) as well as "trooper blue."

$10 On INDIGO

Supersoft Scarf In Windowpane

Supersoft Scarf In Windowpane, Golden Brown

Indigo

Price: $10 ($39.50)

Details: You can get this windowpane pattern scarf in golden brown (pictured above), as well as in grey and ivory.

$10 On INDIGO

Supersoft Scarf In Solid

Supersoft Scarf In Solid Colour Sparkling Ros\u00e9

Indigo

Price: $10 ($39.50)

Details: If you're not a fan of patterns, you can get this solid-coloured scarf in sparkling rosé (pictured above), berry, coral, blue, and ivory.

$10 On INDIGO

