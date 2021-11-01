These Are Indigo’s Top Gifts For The 2021 Holidays & They Start At $16
20 great finds for the bookworm, budding chef, fashionista, and crafter.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
There's so much you can find at Indigo besides the latest best-selling novels. From cozy home decor to colourful stationery, the retailer has it all — and it's shaping up to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for the holidays.
To help you discover some exciting new products, we've gathered the top 20 presents for the holidays that literally everyone would love to unwrap. These items are available both in-store and online.
Gourmet Popcorn Bucket
Indigo
Price: $29.95
Details: Popcorn mix is always a crowd pleaser! You get something sweet and savoury with the sea salt caramel popcorn and cheddar chive popcorn. The gorgeous tin, designed by Canadian artist Kate Golding, can be reused afterwards. Exclusive to Indigo.
Love & Lore Eco Chroma Mittens
Indigo
Price: $29.50
Details: Who would ever say no to an easy-to-wear winter staple like this? These cozy mitts, exclusive to Indigo, are made from a blend of 100% natural wool and recycled polyester, and you can get them in six different colours. As well as matching sets for your littles too! Exclusive to Indigo.
Oui Wearable Blanket
Indigo
Price: $59.50
Details: Exclusive to Indigo, this plaid blanket is sure to be anyone's go-to favourite for curling up with a hot cup of tea and a good book. It comes in red, ivory or a neutral check.
Auria Wellness Advent Calendar
Indigo
Price: $44.50
Details: Exclusive to Indigo, Auria's Seven Days Of Skincare Set includes one charcoal sheet mask, one vitamin C face sheet mask, one collagen face sheet mask, one hyaluronic acid peel-off mask, one collagen lip scrub, one collagen lip balm and one vitamin C face & eye cream set.
Cookie Pocket Mug
Indigo
Price: $16
Details: To satisfy your friend's sweet tooth, you can get them this super cute holiday mug with an open space at the bottom to stash a cookie (or two). It's available in four festive designs including a reindeer and Santa. Exclusive to Indigo.
Nota Suede Monogram Journal
Indigo
Price: $30
Details: For that busy friend of yours with a million things on the go, you can get them one of these journals with FSC certified pages that's perfect for jotting down reflections, notes, to-do lists and everything in between. Exclusive to Indigo.
Nota Velvet Photo Album
Indigo
Price: $29.50
Details: Capturing special moments will never go out of style. Exclusive to Indigo, this fancy velvet photo album can store pages and pages of polaroids and other pictures. It can even be used as a guest book or portfolio. It's made with classic black FSC certified paper housed within a lush velvet cover complete with a die-cut window to tuck a photograph.
Haden Electric Kettle
Price: $99.99
Details: This cordless kettle by Haden features an ergonomic grip handle and a 360-degree base. It's perfect for making tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee. You can get it in turquoise, pink, black or white.
Cricut Maker 3
Indigo
Price: $549.99
Details: For anyone who is super into arts and crafts, meet the Cricut Maker 3: the ultimate smart cutting machine! With the power to cut 300+ materials – everything from the most delicate fabric and paper to heavy chipboard, tooled leather, balsa wood, and more.
Menu Brass Decanter
Indigo
Price: $69.95
Details: For those who love a glass of red wine with dinner, this Wine Breather is the perfect present. It's now easy to enjoy some vino via easy oxygenation, plus the new smoked glass colour can add a modern look to the dining table.
‘Will’ by Will Smith
Indigo
Price: $30 (
$40)
Details: The actor's touching memoir doesn't come out until November 4 but you can pre-order it now in hardcover or paperback. Fans of Will can expect "genuine wisdom of universal value and a life story that is preposterously entertaining."
‘State of Terror’ by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton
Indigo
Price: $20 (
$24.99)
Details: Now available in paperback, this novel centers around the relationship between the president of the United States and Ellen Adams, his new secretary of state. A must-read for anyone who loves political thrillers.
‘Cyclopedia Exotica’ by Aminder Dhaliwal
Indigo
Price: $21.73 (
$29.95)
Details: Now here's a graphic novel that's clever AF. With quick wit and insightful cultural commentary, each story in Dhaliwal's second book deals with parenthood, sexuality, art and identity.
‘Together’ by Jamie Oliver
Indigo
Price: $25.20 (
$42)
Details: Chances are your parents love chef Jamie Oliver and so they'd enjoy getting his latest cookbook as a present this year. This book is packed with 130 stress-free recipes from seasonal feasts to curry nights.
Lego Harry Potter Chess Set
Indigo
Price: $79.99
Details: Kids and adults alike are going to love this special Lego set that comes with mini Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Professor Snape figurines. Who could resist after watching that memorable scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone?
Hobbry 500 Piece Book Lover Puzzle
Indigo
Price: $21.99
Details: There's nothing like a fun puzzle to get you out of the winter blues. Bookworms are going to love assembling this 500-piece puzzle hand-painted by artist Kaitlyn Haddlesey.
Catan Deluxe Starter Set
Indigo
Price: $99.99
Details: This special set was built by Catan Studio exclusively for Indigo, so you won't find this anywhere else! It has everything you need to start your Catan journey: the base game, a 5-6 player expansion, a Catan Helpers expansion pack and an access pass to Catan Universe for official online games.
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ 5-Book Paperback Boxed Set
Indigo
Price: $44
Details: This set includes all five books in the blockbuster Percy Jackson and the Olympians series in paperback — now with glorious new cover art.
‘Atlas of The Heart’ by Brené Brown
Indigo
Price: $40
Details: Brown's latest book doesn't come out until November 30, but you can pre-order now and have a copy delivered in time for the holidays. In Atlas of the Heart, Brown takes readers on a journey through 87 emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human.
Megalomaniac Wine Trio Gift Box
Thoughtfull
Price: $99
Details: This box set features one red, one white, and one sparkling wine so there is something for everyone. Using Thoughtfull, Indigo's gifting platform, you can pick a date and time to schedule your delivery (or have it delivered immediately) to surprise your loved one.