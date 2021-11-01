Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
gift guides

These Are Indigo’s Top Gifts For The 2021 Holidays & They Start At $16

20 great finds for the bookworm, budding chef, fashionista, and crafter.

These Are Indigo’s Top Gifts For The 2021 Holidays & They Start At $16
Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's so much you can find at Indigo besides the latest best-selling novels. From cozy home decor to colourful stationery, the retailer has it all — and it's shaping up to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for the holidays.

To help you discover some exciting new products, we've gathered the top 20 presents for the holidays that literally everyone would love to unwrap. These items are available both in-store and online.

Gourmet Popcorn Bucket

Indigo

Price: $29.95

Details: Popcorn mix is always a crowd pleaser! You get something sweet and savoury with the sea salt caramel popcorn and cheddar chive popcorn. The gorgeous tin, designed by Canadian artist Kate Golding, can be reused afterwards. Exclusive to Indigo.

$29.95 On INDIGO

Love & Lore Eco Chroma Mittens

Indigo

Price: $29.50

Details: Who would ever say no to an easy-to-wear winter staple like this? These cozy mitts, exclusive to Indigo, are made from a blend of 100% natural wool and recycled polyester, and you can get them in six different colours. As well as matching sets for your littles too! Exclusive to Indigo.

$29.50 On INDIGO

Oui Wearable Blanket

Indigo

Price: $59.50

Details: Exclusive to Indigo, this plaid blanket is sure to be anyone's go-to favourite for curling up with a hot cup of tea and a good book. It comes in red, ivory or a neutral check.

$59.50 On INDIGO

Auria Wellness Advent Calendar

Indigo

Price: $44.50

Details: Exclusive to Indigo, Auria's Seven Days Of Skincare Set includes one charcoal sheet mask, one vitamin C face sheet mask, one collagen face sheet mask, one hyaluronic acid peel-off mask, one collagen lip scrub, one collagen lip balm and one vitamin C face & eye cream set.

$44.50 On INDIGO

Cookie Pocket Mug

Indigo

Price: $16

Details: To satisfy your friend's sweet tooth, you can get them this super cute holiday mug with an open space at the bottom to stash a cookie (or two). It's available in four festive designs including a reindeer and Santa. Exclusive to Indigo.

$16 On INDIGO

Nota Suede Monogram Journal

Indigo

Price: $30

Details: For that busy friend of yours with a million things on the go, you can get them one of these journals with FSC certified pages that's perfect for jotting down reflections, notes, to-do lists and everything in between. Exclusive to Indigo.

$30 On INDIGO

Nota Velvet Photo Album

Indigo

Price: $29.50

Details: Capturing special moments will never go out of style. Exclusive to Indigo, this fancy velvet photo album can store pages and pages of polaroids and other pictures. It can even be used as a guest book or portfolio. It's made with classic black FSC certified paper housed within a lush velvet cover complete with a die-cut window to tuck a photograph.

$29.50 On INDIGO

Haden Electric Kettle

Price: $99.99

Details: This cordless kettle by Haden features an ergonomic grip handle and a 360-degree base. It's perfect for making tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee. You can get it in turquoise, pink, black or white.

$99.99 On INDIGO

Cricut Maker 3

Indigo

Price: $549.99

Details: For anyone who is super into arts and crafts, meet the Cricut Maker 3: the ultimate smart cutting machine! With the power to cut 300+ materials – everything from the most delicate fabric and paper to heavy chipboard, tooled leather, balsa wood, and more.

$549.99 On INDIGO

Menu Brass Decanter

Indigo

Price: $69.95

Details: For those who love a glass of red wine with dinner, this Wine Breather is the perfect present. It's now easy to enjoy some vino via easy oxygenation, plus the new smoked glass colour can add a modern look to the dining table.

$69.95 On INDIGO

‘Will’ by Will Smith

Indigo

Price: $30 ($40)

Details: The actor's touching memoir doesn't come out until November 4 but you can pre-order it now in hardcover or paperback. Fans of Will can expect "genuine wisdom of universal value and a life story that is preposterously entertaining."

$30 On INDIGO

‘State of Terror’ by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton

Indigo

Price: $20 ($24.99)

Details: Now available in paperback, this novel centers around the relationship between the president of the United States and Ellen Adams, his new secretary of state. A must-read for anyone who loves political thrillers.

$20 On INDIGO

‘Cyclopedia Exotica’ by Aminder Dhaliwal

Indigo

Price: $21.73 ($29.95)

Details: Now here's a graphic novel that's clever AF. With quick wit and insightful cultural commentary, each story in Dhaliwal's second book deals with parenthood, sexuality, art and identity.

$21.73 On INDIGO

‘Together’ by Jamie Oliver

Indigo

Price: $25.20 ($42)

Details: Chances are your parents love chef Jamie Oliver and so they'd enjoy getting his latest cookbook as a present this year. This book is packed with 130 stress-free recipes from seasonal feasts to curry nights.

$25.20 On INDIGO

​​Lego Harry Potter Chess Set

Indigo

Price: $79.99

Details: Kids and adults alike are going to love this special Lego set that comes with mini Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Professor Snape figurines. Who could resist after watching that memorable scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone?

$79.99 On INDIGO

Hobbry 500 Piece Book Lover Puzzle

Indigo

Price: $21.99

Details: There's nothing like a fun puzzle to get you out of the winter blues. Bookworms are going to love assembling this 500-piece puzzle hand-painted by artist Kaitlyn Haddlesey.

$21.99 On INDIGO

Catan Deluxe Starter Set

Indigo

Price: $99.99

Details: This special set was built by Catan Studio exclusively for Indigo, so you won't find this anywhere else! It has everything you need to start your Catan journey: the base game, a 5-6 player expansion, a Catan Helpers expansion pack and an access pass to Catan Universe for official online games.

$99.99 On INDIGO

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ 5-Book Paperback Boxed Set

Indigo

Price: $44

Details: This set includes all five books in the blockbuster Percy Jackson and the Olympians series in paperback — now with glorious new cover art.

$44 On INDIGO

‘Atlas of The Heart’ by Brené Brown

Indigo

Price: $40

Details: Brown's latest book doesn't come out until November 30, but you can pre-order now and have a copy delivered in time for the holidays. In Atlas of the Heart, Brown takes readers on a journey through 87 emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human.

$40 On INDIGO

Megalomaniac Wine Trio Gift Box

Thoughtfull

Price: $99

Details: This box set features one red, one white, and one sparkling wine so there is something for everyone. Using Thoughtfull, Indigo's gifting platform, you can pick a date and time to schedule your delivery (or have it delivered immediately) to surprise your loved one.

$99 On THOUGHTFULL

From Your Site Articles

'Western Canada’s Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Lover's Dream Come True

Holidays are coming! 🎅🎄

Potters Nursery

Halloween is over, so we're officially allowed to get into the holiday spirit. Luckily there is a massive Christmas store to visit in Metro Vancouver, where you can stock up on everything from lights to designer trees.

According to their website, it's "Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store", so to say they have a wide selection is an understatement.

Keep Reading Show less

I’m Officially Obsessed With KitchenAid’s Cordless Appliances & Here’s Why

Some are on sale on Amazon Canada, too!

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I love to cook, but I definitely don't have the most organized kitchen. I live in an old apartment where half of the outlets don't work, with awkward countertop placement that often has me prepping on the dining room table.

Keep Reading Show less

These Amazon Canada Stocking Stuffers Are Fun, Fresh & Under $15

Everything from a Harry Potter PEZ dispenser to a fidget keychain.

@duckishnaturalskincare | Instagram, @popsockets | Instagram, @btbgrooming | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Waking up early on Christmas morning to find dozens of little goodies in my stocking is a tradition that holds strong, even though I'm a full-blown adult now.

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50 You Can Get In Canada For Everyone On Your List

From popular brands like Lululemon, Coach, Arc'teryx and more!

@hautediggitydogtoys | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

'Tis the season to begin your holiday shopping as we inch closer and closer to December. Brands are already dropping stocking stuffers and advent calendars and it's been reported that Canadians are shopping earlier this year.

Keep Reading Show less